New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings: Notebook

The Saints improved to 1-2 with their first win of the season. Sunday's win extended the team's winning streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to a team record nine games, surpassing the eight-game home win streaks in 2011 and 2013.

In the regular season, the Saints are now 10-15 all-time against the Vikings and have won three straight meetings. New Orleans evened its home regular-season record against the Vikings at 7-7.

The Saints played a turnover-free game and are 26-0 all-time under head coach Sean Payton when not committing a turnover.

The Saints did not allow a touchdown for the first time since a 41-0 shutout of Tampa Bay on Dec. 16, 2012. Under Payton, the Saints are 49-4 when allowing 20 or fewer points.

The combined 29 points are the fewest for a Saints home game since Minnesota's last visit to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sept. 9, 2010, when the Saints won 14-9.

The Saints had 396 total yards on Sunday - 108 rushing and 288 passing. Through three games, the Saints have rushed for 421 yards (140.3 yards per game) and passed for 844 yards (281.3 yards per game). The Saints are the eighth team in NFL history and the first since the 2008 Dallas Cowboys to average at least 140 yards rushing and 280 yards passing through the first three games of the season.

QB Drew Brees completed 27 of 35 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 120.3. It is the 65th time in Brees' nine seasons in a Saints uniform he has posted a passer rating of 100 or more; the Saints are 55-10 in those games. It's also the 30th time in his Saints career Brees has completed 75 percent or more of his attempts; New Orleans is 26-4 when he is that accurate.

Brees completed his first nine pass attempts in leading the Saints to touchdowns on their first two possessions. It was Brees' second straight fast start at home; in the 2013 regular season finale against Tampa Bay, he completed his first 11 passes.

Brees appeared in his 130th game as a Saint, the 22nd player to reach that mark. Brees is tied for 21st on the club's all-time list in games played with former LB Joe Federspiel.

RB Khiry Robinson had career highs in rushing attempts (18) and rushing yards (69).

RB Pierre Thomas' 1-yard touchdown run to cap the Saints' first drive was the 27th rushing TD of Thomas' career, moving him into a tie with Tony Galbreath for fourth place in team history. Thomas now has 39 total touchdows in his career tying him for seventh in club history with Lance Moore.

Thomas had three receptions to run his career total to 294, tying him for seventh in club history and first among running backs with Reggie Bush.

WR Marques Colston played in the 120th game of his NFL career, tying him for 26th in club record books with former LB Vaughan Johnson.

The 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Brees to Colston was their 64th career touchdown connection, moving them into sole possession of seventh place all-time in quarterback-receiver duos. They snapped a tie for seventh with the Hall of Fame duo of John Unitas and Raymond Berry.

WR Brandin Cooks had a team-best eight receptions for 74 yards and has 18 receptions for 168 yards in his first three games as a Saint. Only four other players in pro football history, including former Saint Reggie Bush, have had more receptions in the first three weeks of their rookie seasons: Anquan Boldin (23 with 2003 Cardinals), Earl Cooper (21 with 1980 49ers), Sid Blanks (19 with 1964 Houston Oilers) and Bush (19 with 2006 Saints).

TE Josh Hill scored his second career touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Brees in the first quarter. Before Sunday, Hill had seven career receptions, the longest of which went for 9 yards. Hill finished with a career-high 48 receiving yards on two catches.

On the game's first possession, the Saints drove 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard run by Thomas. It's the first time the Saints have scored on their first offensive possession in a home opener since 2010, when New Orleans also opened the season against the Vikings.

C Jonathan Goodwin made his 50th consecutive start in a Saints uniform.

NT Brandon Deaderick played in his 50th career game.

DE Cameron Jordan made his 50th career start and had his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter.