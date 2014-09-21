Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings: Notebook

The Saints improved to 1-2 with their first win of the season

Sep 21, 2014 at 08:33 AM

The Saints improved to 1-2 with their first win of the season. Sunday's win extended the team's winning streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to a team record nine games, surpassing the eight-game home win streaks in 2011 and 2013.

In the regular season, the Saints are now 10-15 all-time against the Vikings and have won three straight meetings. New Orleans evened its home regular-season record against the Vikings at 7-7.

The Saints played a turnover-free game and are 26-0 all-time under head coach Sean Payton when not committing a turnover.

The Saints did not allow a touchdown for the first time since a 41-0 shutout of Tampa Bay on Dec. 16, 2012. Under Payton, the Saints are 49-4 when allowing 20 or fewer points.

The combined 29 points are the fewest for a Saints home game since Minnesota's last visit to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sept. 9, 2010, when the Saints won 14-9.

The Saints had 396 total yards on Sunday - 108 rushing and 288 passing. Through three games, the Saints have rushed for 421 yards (140.3 yards per game) and passed for 844 yards (281.3 yards per game). The Saints are the eighth team in NFL history and the first since the 2008 Dallas Cowboys to average at least 140 yards rushing and 280 yards passing through the first three games of the season.

QB Drew Brees completed 27 of 35 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 120.3. It is the 65th time in Brees' nine seasons in a Saints uniform he has posted a passer rating of 100 or more; the Saints are 55-10 in those games. It's also the 30th time in his Saints career Brees has completed 75 percent or more of his attempts; New Orleans is 26-4 when he is that accurate.

Brees completed his first nine pass attempts in leading the Saints to touchdowns on their first two possessions. It was Brees' second straight fast start at home; in the 2013 regular season finale against Tampa Bay, he completed his first 11 passes.

Brees appeared in his 130th game as a Saint, the 22nd player to reach that mark. Brees is tied for 21st on the club's all-time list in games played with former LB Joe Federspiel.

RB Khiry Robinson had career highs in rushing attempts (18) and rushing yards (69).

RB Pierre Thomas' 1-yard touchdown run to cap the Saints' first drive was the 27th rushing TD of Thomas' career, moving him into a tie with Tony Galbreath for fourth place in team history. Thomas now has 39 total touchdows in his career tying him for seventh in club history with Lance Moore.

Thomas had three receptions to run his career total to 294, tying him for seventh in club history and first among running backs with Reggie Bush.

WR Marques Colston played in the 120th game of his NFL career, tying him for 26th in club record books with former LB Vaughan Johnson.

The 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Brees to Colston was their 64th career touchdown connection, moving them into sole possession of seventh place all-time in quarterback-receiver duos. They snapped a tie for seventh with the Hall of Fame duo of John Unitas and Raymond Berry.

WR Brandin Cooks had a team-best eight receptions for 74 yards and has 18 receptions for 168 yards in his first three games as a Saint. Only four other players in pro football history, including former Saint Reggie Bush, have had more receptions in the first three weeks of their rookie seasons: Anquan Boldin (23 with 2003 Cardinals), Earl Cooper (21 with 1980 49ers), Sid Blanks (19 with 1964 Houston Oilers) and Bush (19 with 2006 Saints).

TE Josh Hill scored his second career touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Brees in the first quarter. Before Sunday, Hill had seven career receptions, the longest of which went for 9 yards. Hill finished with a career-high 48 receiving yards on two catches.

On the game's first possession, the Saints drove 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard run by Thomas. It's the first time the Saints have scored on their first offensive possession in a home opener since 2010, when New Orleans also opened the season against the Vikings.

C Jonathan Goodwin made his 50th consecutive start in a Saints uniform.

NT Brandon Deaderick played in his 50th career game.

DE Cameron Jordan made his 50th career start and had his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter.

LB Curtis Lofton led the Saints defense with eight tackles, including seven solo stops.

Saintsation photos: Saints vs Vikings

Saintsation photos from the Saints vs Vikings game on Sunday, September 21, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 64
No Title
2 / 64
No Title
3 / 64
No Title
4 / 64
No Title
5 / 64
No Title
6 / 64
No Title
7 / 64
No Title
8 / 64
No Title
9 / 64
No Title
10 / 64
No Title
11 / 64
No Title
12 / 64
No Title
13 / 64
No Title
14 / 64
No Title
15 / 64
No Title
16 / 64
No Title
17 / 64
No Title
18 / 64
No Title
19 / 64
No Title
20 / 64
No Title
21 / 64
No Title
22 / 64
No Title
23 / 64
No Title
24 / 64
No Title
25 / 64
No Title
26 / 64
No Title
27 / 64
No Title
28 / 64
No Title
29 / 64
No Title
30 / 64
No Title
31 / 64
No Title
32 / 64
No Title
33 / 64
No Title
34 / 64
No Title
35 / 64
No Title
36 / 64
No Title
37 / 64
No Title
38 / 64
No Title
39 / 64
No Title
40 / 64
No Title
41 / 64
No Title
42 / 64
No Title
43 / 64
No Title
44 / 64
No Title
45 / 64
No Title
46 / 64
No Title
47 / 64
No Title
48 / 64
No Title
49 / 64
No Title
50 / 64
No Title
51 / 64
No Title
52 / 64
No Title
53 / 64
No Title
54 / 64
No Title
55 / 64
No Title
56 / 64
No Title
57 / 64
No Title
58 / 64
No Title
59 / 64
No Title
60 / 64
No Title
61 / 64
No Title
62 / 64
No Title
63 / 64
No Title
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team

Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

Standout defensive end team nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
Advertising