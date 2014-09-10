New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns connections

Coaching Connections

Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan served in the same position for Cleveland from 2009-10 and as a graduated assistant at Ohio State in 1988.

Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael served as tight ends coach and offensive assistant for Cleveland in 1999.

Tight Ends Coach Terry Malone served as offensive line coach, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator at Bowling Green from 1986-95.

Strength & Conditioning CoachDan Dalrymple is a Cleveland native.

Strength & Conditioning AssistantRob Wenning served a football strength and conditioning internship at Ohio State from 2007-08.

Browns Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Glenn played for the Saints in 2008.

Head Coach Sean Payton and Browns Quarterbacks CoachDowell Loggains served on the same staff in Dallas in 2005.

Browns Offensive Line Coach Andy Moeller tutored G Ben Grubbs in Baltimore from 2008-12. Malone and Moeller served on the same Michigan staff from 2000-05, where Moeller tutored C Jonathan Goodwin his first season with the Wolverines.

Cleveland Running Backs CoachWilbert Montgomery and Saints Assistant Head Coach/LinebackersJoe Vitt and Wide Receivers Coach Henry Ellard served on the same staff in St. Louis.

Payton, Vitt and Cleveland Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Wolf served on the same staff in Philadelphia.

Player Connections

TE Benjamin Watson played for Cleveland from 2010-12.

K Shayne Graham attended a Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in 2000 and went to training camp with the Browns in 2013.

QB Luke McCown was a fourth round draft pick of Cleveland in 2004 and spent his rookie season with the Browns where he appeared in five games with four starts.

WR Joseph Morgan prepped at McKinley (Canton, Ohio) HS and finished his college career at Walsh University in Canton.

Browns S Jim Leonhard went to training camp with the Saints in 2013.

S Jairus Byrd played for Browns Head Coach Mike Pettine when he served as defensive coordinator in Buffalo in 2013.

FB Erik Lorig and Browns S Johnson Bademosi and TE Jim Dray were teammates at Stanford.

TE Jimmy Graham and Browns WR Travis Benjamin were teammates at the University of Miami (Fla.) in 2009.

Browns K Billy Cundiff kicked for the Saints in 2006 and played with Grubbs and Browns LB Paul Kruger in Baltimore from 2009-11.

G Senio Kelemete and Browns QB Brian Hoyer were teammates in Arizona in 2012.

DE Cameron Jordan and Cleveland C Alex Mack were teammates at the University of California.

Browns LB Eric Martin was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by New Orleans in 2013 and went to training camp with the club. Martin and CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste were defensive teammates at Nebraska.

Cleveland LBBarkevious Mingo is a West Monroe native who starred at LSU.

S Kenny Vaccaro and Cleveland FBChris Ogbonnaya were teammates at Texas.

WR Brandin Cooks and Browns CB Jordan Poyer were teammates at Oregon State.