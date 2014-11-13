Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals: series history

The series history between the two clubs

Nov 13, 2014 at 01:21 AM

The Saints and Bengals have split the previous 12 games in the series with New Orleans entering Sunday having won the last meeting between the clubs, a 34-30 come-from-behind victory at Cincinnati on Dec. 5, 2010, when Drew Brees connected with Marques Colston on a three-yard TD with 31 seconds left. The teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 26-6 at Cincinnati. They did not meet again for five years, when the two teams christened the Superdome for the first regular season game, a 21-0 Bengals win. Three years later, the Saints recorded their first win against Cincinnati, a 17-7 home win. The two clubs split their next meetings, while the Saints won the next three. The Bengals then captured three straight until New Orleans broke the skid in 2010. Five of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. A look back at the results between the Saints and Bengals in the previous 12 meetings between the clubs:

DateSiteScoreAttendance
11/19/70CincinnatiL, 6-2659,432
9/28/75New OrleansL, 0-2152,531
9/24/78CincinnatiW, 20-1840,455
10/25/81New OrleansW, 17-746,336
12/9/84New OrleansL, 21-2440,855
12/20/87CincinnatiW, 41-2443,424
11/4/90CincinnatiW, 21-760,067
1/2/94New OrleansW, 20-1358,036
9/15/96CincinnatiL, 15-3045,412
12/22/02CincinnatiL, 13-2043,544
11/19/06New OrleansL, 16-3168,001
12/5/10CincinnatiW, 34-3060,067

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

