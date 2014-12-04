New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: series history

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, they lead the series 20-19. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South. The Saints have a 9-10 record at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Of the 39 games in the series, 18 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, five have been settled by eight points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. The last meeting between these teams took place on October 30 when New Orleans had a 28-10 win over the Panthers in a nationally televised prime time contest.