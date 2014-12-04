Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: series history

The Panthers lead the series 20-19

Dec 04, 2014 at 01:46 AM

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, they lead the series 20-19. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South. The Saints have a 9-10 record at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Of the 39 games in the series, 18 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, five have been settled by eight points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. The last meeting between these teams took place on October 30 when New Orleans had a 28-10 win over the Panthers in a nationally televised prime time contest.

In the 39 games of the series there has been:

  • 817 points scored by New Orleans, 810 allowed.
  • A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
  • A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001.
  • 20 games decided by double-digits.
  • Five games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 19 games decided by eight points or less.
  • One 33-point win by New Orleans.
  • A 22-point loss by New Orleans.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

Kamara caps off five Saints stars named from 100-51 on Sunday night

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add three players to team roster; waive three

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

Advertising