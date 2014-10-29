Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: series history

The Panthers lead the series 20-18

Oct 29, 2014 at 07:00 AM

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, they lead the series 20-18. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South. The Saints have a 9-9 record in contests played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Of the 38 games in the series, 18 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, three have been settled by four points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. The last meeting between these teams took place on December 22, 2013 when Carolina emerged with a 17-13 triumph when Panthers QB Cam Newton led a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to WR Domenik Hixon with 23 seconds remaining.

In the 38 games of the series there has been:

  • 789 points scored by New Orleans, 800 allowed.
  • A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
  • A three-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Bank of America Stadium from 2000-02.
  • 19 games decided by double-digits.
  • Five games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 19 games decided by eight points or less.
  • One 33-point win by New Orleans.
  • A 22-point loss by New Orleans.
