New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: series history

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, they lead the series 20-18. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South. The Saints have a 9-9 record in contests played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Of the 38 games in the series, 18 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, three have been settled by four points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. The last meeting between these teams took place on December 22, 2013 when Carolina emerged with a 17-13 triumph when Panthers QB Cam Newton led a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to WR Domenik Hixon with 23 seconds remaining.