New Orleans Saints Vote RB Mark Ingram Recipient of the Team's 2012 Ed Block Courage Award

The New Orleans Saints announced today that second-year running back Mark Ingram has been voted by his teammates as the 2012 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of neglected children and ending the cycle of abuse. The purpose is to raise Awareness and Prevention of child abuse. That objective is coupled with the Foundation's commitment to celebrating players of inspiration in the NFL. Since its inception the Foundation through its charter with the Courage House National Support Network for Kids, and an affiliation with the National Football League and Professional Football Athletics Trainers Society has helped to provide hope to countless children and raised millions of dollars.

Ingram, 5-9, 215 pounds, has played in all 12 regular season games for the Saints in 2012, making three starts, and has rushed for 352 yards on 98 carries for a 3.6 average and three touchdowns, along with four receptions for 23 yards with a long reception of 16 yards. Ingram is the second leading rusher on the Saints.

"The Ed Block Courage Award is one of the most prestigious awards an NFL player receives because it is voted on by his peers," said Saints' Head Athletic Trainer Scottie B. Patton. "The award is a testament to overcoming adversity, whether it is through setbacks on the field or through challenges they have overcome in their lives. Mark has exhibited tremendous determination and professionalism in overcoming various injuries that curtailed his rookie season."

"It's an honor to be recognized by my teammates for the Ed Block Courage Award," Ingram said. "It's an indication that my teammates have witnessed the hard work and dedication that has gone into returning to play on the practice field and in the games. Our athletic training staff has been there every day helping me with the rehabilitation process and maintenance and helped me get back onto the field and I appreciate all the help that they've provided."