New Orleans Saints training camp preview: Five storylines to watch

4. CONSISTENCY ON DEFENSE

On paper, the Saints' defense appears to have the parts to be one of the best defenses in franchise history. Not Dome Patrol-level stifling, but we saw several instances last season where the defense didn't just hold up its end, it was the deciding factor in victory and managed to post several dominant performances. There's star quality on all three levels – defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿, cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ – and there are sufficient play-makers around them that it's no stretch to believe this can be, and should be, a top 10 defense. Consistency has been missing, but the group now has been together long enough and has played well enough that it should have a great grasp of what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants. And it should have a great expectations of itself. There are some kinks to be worked out at linebacker, because there are unknowns outside of Davis. The team may compensate with sub packages that involve more safeties and nickel defensive backs, but still, there'll be a lot of talent on the field and in the rotation. Usually, though, it starts with wins in training camp against one of the league's top offenses. If it can win days in camp, that carries over into the season.