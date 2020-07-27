New Orleans Saints training camp preview: Five newcomers to watch

1. CESAR RUIZ

Cesar Ruiz was drafted to play. Coach Sean Payton said as much, and the path to the starting lineup totally cleared for the rookie offensive lineman when New Orleans parted ways with right guard Larry Warford. We're still not sure if Ruiz, a standout center at Michigan, will play center or right guard (last year's starting center, Erik McCoy, also can play both positions). We do know that Ruiz is going to play, and start, and that the Saints considered upgrading their interior offensive line a high priority. McCoy was a starter as a rookie last season, so it's not as if a young player can't come in and play the position, but the absence of OTAs and minicamps may hinder Ruiz as a center. The chemistry between he and Brees will take time to develop. Still, rightfully, the Saints' first-round pick will bear watching because he'll be playing an important role in helping keep Brees clean, something he did extremely well in college, and his athletic ability is uncommon.