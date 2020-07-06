2020 New Orleans Saints positional breakdown: Quarterbacks

Quarterback Drew Brees, who holds just about every major passing mark in NFL history, finished the 2019 season throwing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns, while playing in only 11 regular-season games. During the 2020 offseason the Saints re-signed 6-foot veteran to a two-year deal. Brees will enter his 15th season with New Orleans and looks to take a talented offense into the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.