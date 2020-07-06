Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 09:30 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints positional breakdown: Quarterbacks

The Saints were busy during the 2020 offseason retaining and acquiring four quarterbacks

Drew Brees - Quarterback
Brees will enter his 15th season as the starting quarterback for the Saints

Quarterback Drew Brees, who holds just about every major passing mark in NFL history, finished the 2019 season throwing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns, while playing in only 11 regular-season games. During the 2020 offseason the Saints re-signed 6-foot veteran to a two-year deal. Brees will enter his 15th season with New Orleans and looks to take a talented offense into the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Taysom Hill - Quarterback
Hill signed a new deal in the 2020 offseason

Quarterback Taysom Hill had another great season in 2019 on offense and special teams. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 234 yards with six going for touchdowns. Hill, entering his fourth season out of BYU, agreed to a two-year deal this past offseason.

Jameis Winston - Quarterback
Winston will enter his first season with the Saints

The Saints acquired quarterback Jameis Winston in free agency this offseason. Winston, released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a one-year deal with the Saints. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Bucs out of Florida State, finished the 2019 season throwing for a career-high 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder also threw 30 interceptions.

Tommy Stevens - Quarterback
Stevens will enter his rookie season in the NFL

Former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens was drafted by the Saints in the seventh round. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder started his college career with Penn State before transferring to Mississippi State for his final season. Stevens threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns while battling injuries in 2019.

