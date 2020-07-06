2020 New Orleans Saints positional breakdown: Quarterbacks

2020 New Orleans Saints quarterback positional breakdown
Quarterback Drew Brees, who holds just about every major passing mark in NFL history, finished the 2019 season throwing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns, while playing in only 11 regular-season games. During the 2020 offseason the Saints re-signed 6-foot veteran to a two-year deal. Brees will enter his 15th season with New Orleans and looks to take a talented offense into the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Quarterback Taysom Hill had another great season in 2019 on offense and special teams. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 234 yards with six going for touchdowns. Hill, entering his fourth season out of BYU, agreed to a two-year deal this past offseason.
The Saints acquired quarterback Jameis Winston in free agency this offseason. Winston, released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a one-year deal with the Saints. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Bucs out of Florida State, finished the 2019 season throwing for a career-high 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder also threw 30 interceptions.
Former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens was drafted by the Saints in the seventh round. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder started his college career with Penn State before transferring to Mississippi State for his final season. Stevens threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns while battling injuries in 2019.