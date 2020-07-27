New Orleans Saints training camp preview: Coach Sean Payton

"I couldn't be more proud to be a part of the organization and to represent it," said former right tackle Jon Stinchcomb, a Saint from 2003-10. "I don't know that that's always been the case for former players that had a fleur-de-lis on the side of their helmet. It's not always been a situation where you would want to be boastful that you're a part of that organization.

"I live in Atlanta now, and I can't tell you how many times I harass the Dirty Birds in my area that want to chirp and have things to say. But New Orleans has become an organization that has changed their national image. So much credit, in my mind, goes to (late owner) Mr. (Tom) Benson, and (Executive Vice President and General Manager) Mickey Loomis, and Sean Payton and that entire staff."

Stinchcomb joked about the price paid by the players who helped lay the foundation for the Saints' success since 2006.

"It took its toll on those of us who were around in that 2006 season, because they had to create a new culture," he said. "And that's a difficult proposition for any organization, and for those that had to suffer through that training camp at Milsaps, it was brutal. It took years off our life. The coaches can joke about it now, but I still don't think it's funny. It was six weeks of torture ...

"But it definitely was for the benefit of the organization. You look back and you look at the way this team has competed and stayed at the top – there was a little lull for a couple of years – but aside from that, what New Orleans has been able to do on an annual basis is really impressive.

"We're still that one Super Bowl away from being that perennial, New England Patriots-type team that stays at the top. But I think it's a real different New Orleans Saints organization and perspective and image today than what it was in 2003, when my name was called on draft day. It's just commendable what they've been able to do."

What Payton has been able to do, is adapt and adjust to help keep the Saints relevant.