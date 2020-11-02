New Orleans Saints trade for 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, Coach Sean Payton announces

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced Monday that the Saints have acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander from San Francisco in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonzo and a conditional fifth-round pick.

"We made a trade today with San Francisco that will involve Kiko Alonzo on our end and a conditional fifth (round pick) based on playing time," Payton said Monday in a teleconference with local media. "We've had a chance to see this player in our division. We see him as a 'Will' coming in, competing over there with Alex (Anzalone), with Demario (Davis) playing more of the 'Mike' role."

San Francisco signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent from Tampa Bay last season. But the 26-year-old was limited last year by a torn pectoral muscle before returning for their playoff run.

"It was something that we've worked on for a little bit here, and fortunately we were able to work out the details with San Fran," Payton said. "It's adding another player we think fits what we are doing. He does a lot of things well. He's smart. He's instinctive. He's a run-and-hit player that has very good speed and instincts. I think he's very good in coverage, but I also think he's very good in defending the run game."

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Alexander entered the league in 2015 as a seventh-round selection (235 overall) out of LSU. Alexander played four seasons with division rival Tampa Bay (2015-18) before signing with San Francisco in 2019. He has played in 59 career games, posting 8.5 sacks, 315 tackles and eight forced fumbles.