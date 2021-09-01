New Orleans Saints to practice at TCU facilities as New Orleans rebounds from Hurricane Ida

Check out photos from New Orleans Saints' practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as they prepare for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.
The New Orleans Saints formally announced today that the team will be temporarily conducting practices and strength and conditioning sessions at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
New Orleans, which is currently recovering from the effects of the storm, is currently without power and water and other necessary utilities in many parts of the city, as well as in many nearby surrounding communities. While tireless efforts are underway to repair key components of the city that will hasten the return of team to New Orleans and their year around home at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, the Saints are committed to maintaining their normal game week preparations prior to the start and into the early portions of their 2021 schedule.
TCU, located in Fort Worth, immediately stepped forward with an offer to host the team and support the Saints' effort in their preparations. Following a careful review of many top-notch facilities in close proximity to the Saints' temporary headquarters, Saints leadership, spearheaded by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton, selected TCU's facilities as the most logical solution to the team's unique situation.
"Our organization is tremendously appreciative and grateful to TCU for their hospitality" said Loomis. I would personally like to thank Chancellor Dr. Victor J. Boschini Jr., Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati and Head Football Coach Gary Patterson for the sacrifices they are making in order for us to prepare on the field and in their strength and conditioning facilities. We are truly grateful for the many offers we were presented with in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have been overwhelmed with the support of this community in our time of need. We are cognizant of fact that TCU and their student-athletes and staff are hard at work in their preparations for their season and understand the stress and strains an NFL team will place on their facilities. They have our organization's most sincere appreciation for their sacrifices."
While working on-campus at TCU the Saints will have access to locker room facilities at Amon G. Carter Stadium, outdoor fields, the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility and the strength and conditioning facilities at the Bob Lilly Performance Center.
Specific information regarding Saints practice schedules and arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.