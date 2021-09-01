Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida

Sep 01, 2021 at 11:15 AM
The National Football League announced today that the New Orleans Saints opening game of the 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field, on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. (CT).

Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans and surrounding areas on August 29-30, the decision to move the game to Jacksonville provides the city of New Orleans the greatest ability to continue storm clean up procedures and allow the city's infrastructure to recover and allow all resources to be directed towards the most expedient recovery possible. ASM International manages both the Caesars Superdome and TIAA Bank Field.

"I am proud of the collective communications that occurred between many entities in a short amount of time that led to us making this decision," said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "It is never easy to make a decision that involves not playing a Saints home game in the Caesars Superdome, but I am confident that this is the right decision for our city at this juncture. Collectively, we have a monumental task ahead of us in cleaning up the after effects left by Hurricane Ida, but it has been inspiring to see people getting right to work and starting the process. I wish to personally thank Shahid Khan, Mark Lamping and the entire Jacksonville Jaguars staff and their city leaders in offering to host our game. Our staff is working diligently to prepare for the game and we anticipate many Saints fans from across the region will be there to support Coach Payton and the Saints players."

The Saints and league have had extensive discussions with local and state governmental leaders, Entergy officials, ASM International and other key community leaders. The team will remain in regular contact as daily assessments are made, with the greatest hopes that the Saints can return home to play the balance of their home games at the Caesars Superdome as soon as it is feasible.

"We also want to thank Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell for their leadership during this hurricane," said Benson. "And, of course all of the first responders and those at Entergy and everyone working to get power and water restored to our city. We are grateful for their leadership and tireless efforts."

The Saints are preparing for the upcoming game in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area after the team evacuated on August 28. The team will travel to Jacksonville the day before the game.

Season Ticket Holders will receive access to tickets prior to a general on-sale for fans. More details on ticket sales timing and policies will be released on Thursday.

Photos: Saints practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington 8-31-21

Check out photos from New Orleans Saints' practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on August 31 as they prepare for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

1 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
2 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
3 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
4 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
5 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
6 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
7 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
8 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
9 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
10 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
11 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
12 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
13 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
14 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
15 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
16 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
17 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
18 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
19 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
20 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
21 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
22 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
23 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
24 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
25 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
26 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
27 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
28 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
29 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
30 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
31 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
32 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
33 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
34 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
35 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
36 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
37 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
38 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
39 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
40 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
41 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
42 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
43 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
44 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
45 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
46 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
47 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
48 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
49 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
50 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
51 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
52 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
53 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
54 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
55 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
56 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
57 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
58 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
59 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
60 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
61 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
62 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
63 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
64 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
65 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
66 / 66

Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
