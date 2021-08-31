New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 11 players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Alex Armah Jr.
|FB
|6-2
|255
|27
|5
|West Georgia
|Caleb Benenoch
|OL
|6-5
|305
|27
|4
|UCLA
|Devonta Freeman
|RB
|5-8
|206
|29
|7
|Florida State
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|6-1
|210
|32
|8
|Monmouth (N.J.)
|Natrell Jamerson
|DB
|5-11
|200
|25
|4
|Wisconsin
|Jordan Mills
|T
|6-5
|316
|30
|8
|Louisiana Tech
|KeiVarae Russell
|DB
|5-11
|194
|27
|4
|Notre Dame
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|6-3
|220
|29
|6
|Northwestern
|Damian Square
|DT
|6-2
|299
|32
|8
|Alabama
|J.R. Sweezy
|G
|6-5
|310
|32
|8
|North Carolina State
|Kevin White
|WR
|6-3
|216
|29
|5
|West Virginia
The Saints have waived the following 14 players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Kawaan Baker
|WR
|6-1
|198
|23
|R
|South Alabama
|Josiah Bronson
|DL
|6-3
|300
|24
|R
|Washington
|Eric Burrell
|DB
|6-0
|197
|23
|R
|Wisconsin
|Grant Haley
|CB
|5-9
|191
|25
|3
|Penn State
|Albert Huggins
|DT
|6-3
|305
|24
|1
|Clemson
|Derrick Kelly II
|G/T
|6-5
|320
|26
|2
|Florida State
|R.J. McIntosh
|DL
|6-4
|293
|25
|4
|Miami (Fla.)
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|6-1
|225
|25
|1
|Memphis
|Bryan Mills
|CB
|6-1
|174
|22
|R
|North Carolina Central
|Christian Montano
|C
|6-4
|300
|24
|1
|Tulane
|Shaq Smith
|LB
|6-2
|245
|24
|R
|Maryland
|Deuce Wallace
|DB
|5-10
|207
|24
|R
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Eason Winston Jr.
|WR
|6-0
|192
|24
|1
|Washington State
|Ethan Wolf
|TE
|6-6
|252
|24
|3
|Tennessee
The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|6-3
|212
|28
|6
|Ohio State
The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|David Onyemata
|DT
|6-4
|300
|28
|6
|Manitoba (Canada)
Beginning Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players.