New Orleans Saints will play home opener at TIAA Stadium in Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints will open their 2021 regular season against Green Bay on September 12 at TIAA Field in Jacksonville, Fla., the second time in 17 years the franchise will play its home opener outside New Orleans.

"I am proud of the collective communications that occurred between many entities in a short amount of time that led to us making this decision," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement Wednesday morning. "It is never easy to make a decision that involves not playing a Saints home game in the Caesars Superdome, but I am confident that this is the right decision for our city at this juncture.

"Collectively, we have a monumental task ahead of us in cleaning up the after effects left by Hurricane Ida, but it has been inspiring to see people getting right to work and starting the process. I wish to personally thank (Jaguars owner) Shahid Khan, (Jaguars president) Mark Lamping and the entire Jacksonville Jaguars staff and their city leaders in offering to host our game.