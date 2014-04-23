Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to play five prime-time games in 2014

Saints play twice on Monday night, twice on Sunday night and once on Thursday night

Apr 23, 2014 at 12:08 PM

2014 New Orleans Saints Schedule

The New Orleans Saints will play at least five prime-time games in 2014 as the league schedule released Wednesday evening has the Saints playing twice on Sunday night, twice on Monday night and once on Thursday night.

The Saints' first prime-time game will be Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Dallas Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. The team's other Sunday night appearance is Oct. 26 at home against the Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m.

The Saints' lone Thursday night game is Oct. 30 against division rival Carolina in Charlotte at 7:25 p.m.

New Orleans will host the Baltimore Ravens in a Monday night game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 and will travel to play in Chicago on Monday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Since 2006, when playing in prime time or in games seen by nationally televised audiences in the regular season, the Saints have a 22-9 record (.707 winning percentage), including a 4-1 mark in 2013.

The Saints have been big winners on Sunday night games broadcast by NBC, posting an 8-1 mark since 2006. The Saints have been nearly perfect on Monday nights in that span, seeing a nine-game winning streak snapped Dec. 2 by the Seattle Seahawks.

