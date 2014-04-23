New Orleans Saints to play five prime-time games in 2014

The New Orleans Saints will play at least five prime-time games in 2014 as the league schedule released Wednesday evening has the Saints playing twice on Sunday night, twice on Monday night and once on Thursday night.

The Saints' first prime-time game will be Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Dallas Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. The team's other Sunday night appearance is Oct. 26 at home against the Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m.

The Saints' lone Thursday night game is Oct. 30 against division rival Carolina in Charlotte at 7:25 p.m.

New Orleans will host the Baltimore Ravens in a Monday night game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 and will travel to play in Chicago on Monday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Since 2006, when playing in prime time or in games seen by nationally televised audiences in the regular season, the Saints have a 22-9 record (.707 winning percentage), including a 4-1 mark in 2013.