 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Terminate Contract of TE David Thomas and Waive DB Johnny Patrick

Feb 19, 2013 at 06:36 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TERMINATE CONTRACT OF TE DAVID THOMAS, WAIVE CB JOHNNY PATRICK
For Immediate Release: Feb. 19, 2013

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis has announced today that the club has terminated the contract of TE David Thomas and waived CB Johnny Patrick.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make with David today," said Loomis. "Since he came here in 2009, he's been an important part of our team, both with his performance on the field and with the outstanding veteran leadership he's provided for us."

"David has been important part of our team since the day he arrived here immediately after the 2009 preseason and we appreciate everything he did for us these last four seasons," said Head Coach Sean Payton. "With his dependability, intelligence and work ethic, he was someone our players and coaches could always rely on. On the field, he would set a physical tone and his versatility proved to be a great asset for us."

Thomas, 6-3, 248, is a seven-year NFL veteran who came to New Orleans in a trade from the New England Patriots on the eve of the 2009 regular season. The former University of Texas standout has appeared in 80 career games with 38 starts and posted career totals of 102 receptions for 938 yards (9.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns. After originally being selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Thomas appeared in 48 games with 25 starts for the Saints and recorded 81 receptions for 677 yards (8.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns. In 2012, Thomas appeared in 15 games with seven starts and finished with 11 catches for 86 yards (7.8 avg.) and a career-high four touchdowns.

Patrick, 5-11, 191, was the club's second third round choice (88th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In two seasons, Patrick appeared in 24 games with one start and posted 29 tackles (23 solo,), three pass defenses and six special teams tackles. In 2012, he appeared in 15 games with one start and recorded 21 tackles (16 solo), three pass defenses and five special teams stopNew Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis has announced today that the club has terminated the contract of TE David Thomas and waived CB Johnny Patrick.

thomas_david_1.jpg



New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has terminated the contract of TE David Thomas and waived CB Johnny Patrick.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make with David today," said Loomis. "Since he came here in 2009, he's been an important part of our team, both with his performance on the field and with the outstanding veteran leadership he's provided for us."

"David has been important part of our team since the day he arrived here immediately after the 2009 preseason and we appreciate everything he did for us these last four seasons," said Head Coach Sean Payton. "With his dependability, intelligence and work ethic, he was someone our players and coaches could always rely on. On the field, he would set a physical tone and his versatility proved to be a great asset for us."

Thomas, 6-3, 248, is a seven-year NFL veteran who came to New Orleans in a trade from the New England Patriots on the eve of the 2009 regular season. The former University of Texas standout has appeared in 80 career games with 38 starts and posted career totals of 102 receptions for 938 yards (9.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns. After originally being selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Thomas appeared in 48 games with 25 starts for the Saints and recorded 81 receptions for 677 yards (8.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns. In 2012, Thomas appeared in 15 games with seven starts and finished with 11 catches for 86 yards (7.8 avg.) and a career-high four touchdowns.

Patrick, 5-11, 191, was the club's second third round choice (88th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In two seasons, Patrick appeared in 24 games with one start and posted 29 tackles (23 solo,), three pass defenses and six special teams tackles. In 2012, he appeared in 15 games with one start and recorded 21 tackles (16 solo), three pass defenses and five special teams stops.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee recalls uncertainty, exhilaration of 2023 NFL Draft night

'It's a super special moment, just a rush of emotions'
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown is the brother of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Kellen Mond

Texas A&M career passing leader to suit up in black and gold
news

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Linebacker joins Saints after four years as special teams fixture for Washington
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Four-year NFL veteran was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan
news

Kicker Charlie Smyth received NFL reply he sought from New Orleans Saints

'Now it's just about getting a starting spot. That's what I want, that's what I'm here for'
news

Five Things to Know about Saints kicker Charlie Smyth

 Newry, Ireland native joins Saints from NFL's International Player Pathway program
news

New Orleans Saints sign kicker Charlie Smyth

Former Gaelic football goalkeeper joins Saints from International Player Pathway program
news

New offensive system should be a fit for New Orleans Saints roster

'That system is something that I think has done really well in our league, for a long period of time'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen provides updates on Young, Jordan, Ramczyk

'(Ramcyzk) isn't quite where I was hoping he'd be, and really quite frankly, where he was hoping he'd be'
news

Super Bowl LIX preparations ahead of schedule

Lauscha: 'We do it well and I think we're going to continue to be in that (Super Bowl) rotation'
news

New Orleans Saints foresee productive, healthy Chase Young post-surgery

'He's a young player still with a lot of desire'
Advertising