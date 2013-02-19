New Orleans Saints Terminate Contract of TE David Thomas and Waive DB Johnny Patrick

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TERMINATE CONTRACT OF TE DAVID THOMAS, WAIVE CB JOHNNY PATRICK

For Immediate Release: Feb. 19, 2013



New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis has announced today that the club has terminated the contract of TE David Thomas and waived CB Johnny Patrick.



"This was an extremely difficult decision to make with David today," said Loomis. "Since he came here in 2009, he's been an important part of our team, both with his performance on the field and with the outstanding veteran leadership he's provided for us."



"David has been important part of our team since the day he arrived here immediately after the 2009 preseason and we appreciate everything he did for us these last four seasons," said Head Coach Sean Payton. "With his dependability, intelligence and work ethic, he was someone our players and coaches could always rely on. On the field, he would set a physical tone and his versatility proved to be a great asset for us."



Thomas, 6-3, 248, is a seven-year NFL veteran who came to New Orleans in a trade from the New England Patriots on the eve of the 2009 regular season. The former University of Texas standout has appeared in 80 career games with 38 starts and posted career totals of 102 receptions for 938 yards (9.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns. After originally being selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Thomas appeared in 48 games with 25 starts for the Saints and recorded 81 receptions for 677 yards (8.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns. In 2012, Thomas appeared in 15 games with seven starts and finished with 11 catches for 86 yards (7.8 avg.) and a career-high four touchdowns.



Patrick, 5-11, 191, was the club's second third round choice (88th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In two seasons, Patrick appeared in 24 games with one start and posted 29 tackles (23 solo,), three pass defenses and six special teams tackles. In 2012, he appeared in 15 games with one start and recorded 21 tackles (16 solo), three pass defenses and five special teams stop


