2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Tennessee for a game noon Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28 in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Saints wideout Michael Thomas etched his name in the history books with a fourth-quarter catch (145th of the season) that saw him break Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 10 opponent, the Tennessee Titans:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Tennessee Titans
Coach: Mike Vrabel
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill
2020 record: 11-5, won AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 - Saints 38, Titans 28
Titans-Saints series record: Titans lead 8-6-1
Tennessee Titans' 2020 season recap:
The Titans finished with a record of 11-5 and won the AFC South crown in 2020 before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, 20-13. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 3,800 yards and 33 touchdowns, while star running back Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 scores. But a depleted front seven on the defensive side of the ball allowed teams to score in bunches. The lack of a pass rush and consistent secondary play across the board proved costly in the playoffs.
Notable Titans Roster Additions:
- Wide receiver – Julio Jones
- Linebacker – Bud Dupree
- Cornerback – Janoris Jenkins
Notable Titans Roster Losses:
- Cornerback – Adoree' Jackson (New York Giants)
- Cornerback – Malcolm Butler (Arizona Cardinals)
- Wide receiver – Adam Humphries (Washington Football Team)