2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans' 2020 season recap:

The Titans finished with a record of 11-5 and won the AFC South crown in 2020 before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, 20-13. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 3,800 yards and 33 touchdowns, while star running back Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 scores. But a depleted front seven on the defensive side of the ball allowed teams to score in bunches. The lack of a pass rush and consistent secondary play across the board proved costly in the playoffs.