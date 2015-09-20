Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers notebook

Saints fall to Buccaneers in season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sep 20, 2015 at 09:40 AM

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

• New Orleans will return to action next Sunday, September 27, when it travels to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is at noon CDT.

• The loss broke a seven-game winning streak by New Orleans against Tampa Bay. The Saints lead the all-time series 29-18.

• The loss was only the second in nine home openers for Saints head coach Sean Payton. The other home opener New Orleans lost under Payton's leadership was in the 2007 season, a 31-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans on September 24, 2007.

• Quarterback Drew Brees started and played in his 145th career game as a Saint, putting him in sole possession of 11th place on the club's all-time games played list. Brees completed 24-of-38 passes for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

• Brees' fourth quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Snead marked the 38th consecutive regular season game in which Brees has thrown a touchdown pass. Snead was the 51st player Brees has thrown a touchdown to in the regular season.

• The first play from scrimmage, an 8-yard completion to wide receiver Brandin Cooks, was Brees' 4,968th career completion. He broke a tie with Dan Marino to take sole possession of third place on the NFL's all-time list for completions. Brees ended the day with 4,991 career completions and trails Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (5,977).

• Wide receiver Marques Colston played in the 135th game of his career today, moving him into sole possession of 19th place on the club's all-time games played list, moving past quarterback Archie Manning and Tight End John Tice.

• Colston finished with four receptions for 69 yards. He keyed New Orleans' touchdown drive late in the second quarter with receptions of 21 and 24 yards.

• Colston, the Saints' career leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns, has 673 career grabs, surpassing Ricky Proehl and Herman Moore to move into 47th place on the NFL's all-time list.

• Colston has 9,337 career receiving yards, surpassing Hall of Famer Raymond Berry to move into 51st all-time in receiving yardage.

• Guard Jahri Evans played in his 144th career game today, putting him into a tie for 12th place on the club's all-time games played list.

• Running back Mark Ingram received the start and carried 16 times for 53 yards with a second quarter 11-yard touchdown.

• Ingram now has 2,503 career rushing yards, moving into the club's top 10 in rushing yards past Wayne Wilson. With the rushing touchdown, the 21st of his career, he moved into a tie for eighth with Mario Bates on the Saints' franchise rushing touchdown list.

• Running back Khiry Robinson also saw extensive action and carried five times for 48 yards and added a nine-yard reception.

• Fullback Austin Johnson's fourth-quarter touchdown run was the first rushing touchdown of his career. He caught a touchdown pass last season at Detroit.

• Snead's 16-yard touchdown catch from Brees in the fourth quarter was his first NFL touchdown. Snead finished with four receptions for 44 yards.

• Linebacker Kasim Edebali recorded a first-quarter sack that was the club's first quarterback takedown of the season. He also added a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

• Linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha's sack of Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston was the first of his career and also forced a fumble that was recovered by Edebali.

• In the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Kevin Williams forced a fumble by Buccaneers running back Doug Martin that was recovered by defensive end Cameron Jordan. Jordan also added a fourth quarter sack of Winston.

• Safety Kenny Vaccaro led the team with nine tackles (six solo).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

