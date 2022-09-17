New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | 2022 NFL Week 2

2. MORE OF THIS: Perhaps lost in the shuffle of quarterback Jameis Winston's fourth-quarter heroics against the Falcons were these numbers – Winston now is 6-2 as a Saints starter and has thrown 16 touchdowns, with three interceptions, in those eight games. New Orleans doesn't need to make a habit of attempting 16-point, fourth-quarter comebacks. What will help against Tampa Bay is better protection for Winston (he was sacked four times) and he admitted that he held the ball too long at times. The Bucs' defense has rivaled the Saints' in terms of stopping the run, so New Orleans may not get much traction on the ground. That means Winston will have to be efficient and make sure he doesn't turn over the ball. He hasn't taken many unnecessary risks as Saints quarterback, and he shouldn't do it against his former team on Sunday. But when he needs to throw it, it sure is nice to have receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to throw it to.