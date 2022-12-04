New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 13

4. Lean on the linebackers: Pete Werner began the 2022 season on a tear, leading the NFL in solo tackles through October. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 7 and hasn't played since. Enter Kaden Elliss. The former Idaho Vandal has compiled 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the last four games since stepping into a full-time role. Regardless of Werner's availability, Elliss has played his way into more snaps over the last month and should see the field either way. Tampa averages the fourth-most plays per game this season, so the Saints should plan for a heavy dosage of Elliss as the defense tries to get off the field and get the ball back to the offense. Meanwhile, Davis has continued to produce in his 11th season. He is tied with Werner for the most combined tackles on the team at 74 and leads the team with 6.5 sacks. Going up against a rushing offense that averages just 73 yards per game on the ground, the linebacker corps need to have a productive outing, whether Werner is on the field or not.