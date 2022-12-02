Uniform Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will go on the road for the second-consecutive week following Sunday's 13-0 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 5-6. The "Monday Night Football" contest will be nationally televised on ESPN (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).

The Saints and the Buccaneers have met 61 times in the regular season and once in the postseason, with New Orleans holding a 39-22 regular season advantage and Tampa Bay having captured the only playoff contest. In addition to looking to avenge the 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 18, the Saints remain very much alive in an NFC South race where a victory would secure a season series split and close an already close division race with Tampa Bay. Thirty-four contests in the series have been decided by seven points or less.