New Orleans Saints statements on the passing of Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

"The National Football League lost one of its visionaries today in Ralph Wilson Jr. The thoughts and prayers of my family and the Saints organization go out to his wife Mary and the rest of the Wilson family. Personally to me, Ralph was a valued friend and colleague since I first entered the National Football League in 1985. Professionally, Ralph contributed so many things to the sport and the league we love. His vision and leadership first became evident when he founded the Bills and helped lead the merger of the AFL and the NFL. He continued throughout his ownership to foster the growth of our game and our league and all of us who have benefitted in this game owe Ralph Wilson Jr. a debt of gratitude today."