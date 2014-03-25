Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints statements on the passing of Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday

Mar 25, 2014 at 08:30 AM

Statement from New Orleans Saints Owner/Chairman of the Board Tom Benson on Ralph Wilson Jr.

"The National Football League lost one of its visionaries today in Ralph Wilson Jr. The thoughts and prayers of my family and the Saints organization go out to his wife Mary and the rest of the Wilson family. Personally to me, Ralph was a valued friend and colleague since I first entered the National Football League in 1985. Professionally, Ralph contributed so many things to the sport and the league we love. His vision and leadership first became evident when he founded the Bills and helped lead the merger of the AFL and the NFL. He continued throughout his ownership to foster the growth of our game and our league and all of us who have benefitted in this game owe Ralph Wilson Jr. a debt of gratitude today."

Statement from New Orleans Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board Rita Benson LeBlanc on Ralph Wilson Jr.

"Ralph Wilson Jr. was a passionate believer in the NFL and the integrity of the shield.  The vision, drive and dedication Mr. Wilson embodied made him a living legend and I feel privileged to have known him.  My heart and prayers go out to his wife Mary Wilson, his daughters and his niece Mary Owen as they continue his legacy and his compassion through football, philanthropy and community."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing

'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hopes to maximize availability for New Orleans Saints

'That's one of my biggest focuses'
news

New Orleans Saints won't alter approach to third preseason game

'We'll play a lot of players. That won't become the new 'last' one'
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston use lessons learned from last season in preparation to become New Orleans Saints starting quarterback

'We'll build a little bit around that player accordingly. That's something we did when Drew first arrived here'
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
news

Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success

Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
Advertising