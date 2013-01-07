New Orleans Saints Sign Two Players to Reserve/Futures Contract

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the team signed LB Austin Johnson and CB Dion Turner to reserve/futures contracts.
Johnson, 6-2, 240, joins the Saints following a four-year career at the University of Tennessee. The three-time Academic All-SEC selection appeared in 42 career games and posted totals of 126 tackles (64 solo), one sack, ten tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five interceptions and one pass defense. The Hickory, N.C. native started all 12 games at middle linebacker for the Volunteers as a senior and led them with 81 tackles (41 solo) and four interceptions. His four picks were tied for the NCAA lead by linebackers and ranked fourth overall in the conference. He led his team in stops in five contests.
Turner, 5-11, 194, joins the Saints following a rookie season where he went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers and spent the final three weeks on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. A four-year letterman at Southern Utah, he played in 36 games with 32 starts, moving to cornerback from safety for his final two seasons. The Oakland, Calif. native started all 11 games as a senior and earned first-team All-Great West Conference honors as he posted 69 tackles, five pass defenses and an interception returned for a touchdown.