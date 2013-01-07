New Orleans Saints Sign Two Players to Reserve/Futures Contract

Johnson, 6-2, 240, joins the Saints following a four-year career at the University of Tennessee. The three-time Academic All-SEC selection appeared in 42 career games and posted totals of 126 tackles (64 solo), one sack, ten tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five interceptions and one pass defense. The Hickory, N.C. native started all 12 games at middle linebacker for the Volunteers as a senior and led them with 81 tackles (41 solo) and four interceptions. His four picks were tied for the NCAA lead by linebackers and ranked fourth overall in the conference. He led his team in stops in five contests.