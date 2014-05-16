New Orleans Saints sign three draft picks to four-year contracts

Powell, 23, was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 169nd overall pick out of the University of Florida. The 6-foot-3 inch, 237-pound native of Moreno Valley, Calif., appeared in 36 games with 21 starts. He posted career totals of 84 tackles (55 solo), 11 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2013, Powell started eight of the 11 games he appeared in and posted 26 tackles (19 solo) and a team-high four sacks. Powell also led the Gators with six quarterback takedowns as a sophomore in 2011.