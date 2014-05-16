Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign three draft picks to four-year contracts

The transactions were announced Friday

May 16, 2014 at 07:38 AM

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed S Vinnie Sunseri, OLB Ronald Powell and T Tavon Rooksto four-year contracts. Sunseri and Powell were fifth round draft picks, while Rooks was the club's sixth round choice.

Sunseri, 22, was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 167th overall pick out of Alabama.  The 6-foot, 200-pound defender and special teams standout appeared in 34 games, starting 14 games his final two seasons. He posted career totals of 105 tackles (67 solo), four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. As a junior in 2013, Sunseri played in seven games with six starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury and posted 20 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions returned for touchdown and six passes defensed. 

Powell, 23, was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 169nd overall pick out of the University of Florida.  The 6-foot-3 inch, 237-pound native of Moreno Valley, Calif., appeared in 36 games with 21 starts. He posted career totals of 84 tackles (55 solo), 11 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2013, Powell started eight of the 11 games he appeared in and posted 26 tackles (19 solo) and a team-high four sacks. Powell also led the Gators with six quarterback takedowns as a sophomore in 2011. 

Rooks, 24, was selected by the Saints in the sixth round of the draft with the 202nd pick overall. The 6-foot-5 inch, 300-pound tackle from Kansas State appeared in 26 games with 23 starts, serving as the Wildcats' starting right tackle in 2012 and 2013.  This 2012 All-Big 12 honorable mention selection rebounded transferred from Navarro Junior College in 2012 and anchored the right side of Kansas State's offensive line for two seasons. The Baltimore, Maryland native graduated with a bachelor's degree in social sciences.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

11 players added to the practice squad for the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT
news

Jameis Winston's strengths cited in being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback

'We feel like he's got the unique skill set with his arm talent where he can get the ball down the field'
news

New Orleans Saints possibly will base in Dallas area for first month of regular season

Regular season opener could be played at AT&T Stadium, Payton says
news

New Orleans Saints players return to familiar place after stressful, emotional weekend

'When we go out and practice we've got to be locked in. We won't be able to bring this into that space'
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Coach Sean Payton and staff to decide on New Orleans Saints rotations for final preseason game

On QBs: 'I've got a few thoughts but I don't want to be early with what I'm thinking'
news

Cam Jordan leads New Orleans Saints defense into 2021 season

'All this is pride for me, every day'
news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players placed on IR
news

New Orleans Saints make substantial positive moves in preseason victory over Jacksonville

Offense committed no turnovers, team committed just six penalties
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
Advertising