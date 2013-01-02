 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Sign Five Players to Future Contracts

Jan 02, 2013 at 06:19 AM
tanner_article.jpg

The New Orleans Saints have signed DE Braylon Broughton, WR Jarred Fayson, G Ryan Lee, DB Ryan Steed and WR Andy Tanner to futures contracts, New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday.

Broughton (6-6, 272): Originally signed with the Saints on April 30, 2012. He spent the 2012 season on the team's practice squad. He was a three-year letterman, appearing in 40 games with five start at Texas Christian.  He finished with 45 tackles (32 solo), 9.5 stops for a loss, three sacks, three passes defensed, two fumbles recoveries and one blocked kick.

Fayson (6-0, 213): Fayson originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent, when he signed with the Saints on July 27, 2011. He was released by the Saints following training camp and joined the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on Nov. 22, 2011 where he spent the remainder of the season. He was released by the Colts on Aug. 28, 2012. He spent time on the Patriots practice squad earlier this season before rejoining the Saints practice squad on Dec. 19. He appeared in 21 games for Illinois after transferring from University of Florida and had 54 receptions for 573 yards (10.6 avg.) with two TDs.

Lee (6-3, 308): Lee entered the NFL by joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as undrafted rookie free agent when he signed with them following the draft. He was released from the Steelers practice squad on Nov. 22, 2012 and joined the Saints practice squad the following week. He appeared in 39 games during his college career at Furman, making 27 starts and logging over 1,600 plays between tackle and guard.

Steed (5-11, 185): Was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets on April 29, 2012. The Jets released Seed on August 29, 2012. He was signed to the Saints practice squad on Dec. 19, 2012. He was a three-year starter for Furman and was a three-time All Southern Conference first team selection. He hauled in four interceptions and 46 tackles during his senior year.

Tanner (6-0, 183): Spent most of the 2012 and 2011 seasons on the New Orleans practice squad. Tanner was originally signed by New Orleans as a rookie free agent in 2010 and spent the final two weeks of that campaign on the team's practice roster. He played in 38 games at Division II Midwestern State, catching 120 passes for 1,716 yards and 20 touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

In 2023, Abram appeared in nine games with three starts for the Saints, and recorded 24 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defense and one forced fumble
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Ugo Amadi

Amadi was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon
news

Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh reunites with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

In five seasons, Udoh has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle
news

New Orleans Saints reel in big one in defensive end Chase Young

'I'm going to do my best to make sure they know they didn't pick the wrong one'
news

Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints fresh off appearance in Super Bowl LVIII
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Chase Young

Four-year NFL veteran was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman

Six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine High School standout excelled on special teams during his four-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
Advertising