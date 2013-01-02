New Orleans Saints Sign Five Players to Future Contracts

The New Orleans Saints have signed DE Braylon Broughton, WR Jarred Fayson, G Ryan Lee, DB Ryan Steed and WR Andy Tanner to futures contracts, New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday.

Broughton (6-6, 272): Originally signed with the Saints on April 30, 2012. He spent the 2012 season on the team's practice squad. He was a three-year letterman, appearing in 40 games with five start at Texas Christian. He finished with 45 tackles (32 solo), 9.5 stops for a loss, three sacks, three passes defensed, two fumbles recoveries and one blocked kick.

Fayson (6-0, 213): Fayson originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent, when he signed with the Saints on July 27, 2011. He was released by the Saints following training camp and joined the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on Nov. 22, 2011 where he spent the remainder of the season. He was released by the Colts on Aug. 28, 2012. He spent time on the Patriots practice squad earlier this season before rejoining the Saints practice squad on Dec. 19. He appeared in 21 games for Illinois after transferring from University of Florida and had 54 receptions for 573 yards (10.6 avg.) with two TDs.

Lee (6-3, 308): Lee entered the NFL by joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as undrafted rookie free agent when he signed with them following the draft. He was released from the Steelers practice squad on Nov. 22, 2012 and joined the Saints practice squad the following week. He appeared in 39 games during his college career at Furman, making 27 starts and logging over 1,600 plays between tackle and guard.

Steed (5-11, 185): Was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets on April 29, 2012. The Jets released Seed on August 29, 2012. He was signed to the Saints practice squad on Dec. 19, 2012. He was a three-year starter for Furman and was a three-time All Southern Conference first team selection. He hauled in four interceptions and 46 tackles during his senior year.