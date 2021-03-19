New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent FB ﻿Alex Armah﻿ to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Armah, 6-2, 255, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (192nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of West Georgia. In four seasons for Carolina, the Dacula, Ga. native has played in 57 regular season games with four starts, carrying 21 times for 35 yards and three touchdowns, catching eight passes for 29 yards and five special teams tackles.

Armah, played in all 16 regular season games with one start in 2020 and rushed six times for nine yards and caught a career-high five passes for 18 yards. In 2019, Armah was lead blocker for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL with 2,392 total yards from scrimmage and tied for second with 19 touchdowns.