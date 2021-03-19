Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers

Mar 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM
Brian Blanco/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent FB ﻿Alex Armah﻿ to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Armah, 6-2, 255, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (192nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of West Georgia. In four seasons for Carolina, the Dacula, Ga. native has played in 57 regular season games with four starts, carrying 21 times for 35 yards and three touchdowns, catching eight passes for 29 yards and five special teams tackles.

Armah, played in all 16 regular season games with one start in 2020 and rushed six times for nine yards and caught a career-high five passes for 18 yards. In 2019, Armah was lead blocker for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL with 2,392 total yards from scrimmage and tied for second with 19 touchdowns.

Armah played in 51 games with 41 starts at West Georgia, where lined up at linebacker, defensive end and tight end before converting to fullback in the NFL. He became the first player in All-Gulf South Coast Conference history to be named all-conference on both offense and defense. On defense, he produced 188 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four passes defensed. On offense, he recorded nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he earned first-team All-Gulf South Conference honors as a defensive end and second-team selection at tight end as he notched 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a split sack, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed and registered eight receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Meet the Team Photos: Alex Armah joins Saints

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, fullback ﻿Alex Armah﻿, throughout his NFL career.

Advertising