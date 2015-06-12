Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign DT Kevin Williams to a one-year contract, waive TE Harold Spears

Mickey Loomis announced the moves Friday afternoon

Jun 12, 2015 at 09:02 AM

The New Orleans Saints have signed DT Kevin Williams to a one-year contract and waived TE Harold Spears. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The 6-5, 311-pound Williams, who is entering his 13th NFL season, was originally a first round draft pick (ninth overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 2003 out of Oklahoma State. He spent 11 seasons with the Vikings and the 2014 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He's appeared in 187 career games with 179 starts and has posted 495 tackles (353 solo), 63 sacks, 68 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and five interceptions, two brought back for touchdowns. He's started all nine postseason contests he's appeared in and recorded 24 stops (17 solo) and one fumble recovery.

In 2014, Williams joined the Seahawks and appeared in all 16 regular season games with eight starting assignments. He recorded 29 stops (17 solo), three sacks and two passes defensed. He also started all three postseason contests for Seattle and added eight tackles (six solo). A six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro, Williams was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team which was chosen by members of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

New Orleans Saints OTA: June 10, 2015

Photos of the New Orleans Saints OTA on June 10, 2015.

