New Orleans Saints sign DT Kevin Williams to a one-year contract, waive TE Harold Spears

The New Orleans Saints have signed DT Kevin Williams to a one-year contract and waived TE Harold Spears. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The 6-5, 311-pound Williams, who is entering his 13th NFL season, was originally a first round draft pick (ninth overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 2003 out of Oklahoma State. He spent 11 seasons with the Vikings and the 2014 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He's appeared in 187 career games with 179 starts and has posted 495 tackles (353 solo), 63 sacks, 68 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and five interceptions, two brought back for touchdowns. He's started all nine postseason contests he's appeared in and recorded 24 stops (17 solo) and one fumble recovery.