New Orleans Saints sign DE Cameron Jordan to a five-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints selected Cameron Jordan with the 24th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft

Jun 02, 2015 at 05:18 AM

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Cameron Jordan to a five-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. With the extension, Jordan is under contract with the Saints for six years through the 2020 season.

"I'm excited about this opportunity," said Jordan. "I would like to thank Mr. Benson, the entire organization, my teammates and coaches and the New Orleans Saints fans for their support the last four years. New Orleans has become my home and I look forward to continue making an impact both on and off the field for a long time here. Now we can put our focus on the most important thing, which is working hard day in and day out towards our ultimate goal of a championship."

"This is a great day for the New Orleans Saints and for Cameron," said Loomis. "Since his arrival, Cameron has progressed into one of the core players on our team both on and off the field. He's had a great start to his career here and we're excited about him being one of the mainstays to our defense moving forward."

The 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan has recorded 28 sacks since 2012, ranked seventh in the NFC and 13th in the NFL over that period. Overall in four seasons, he has appeared in all 64 regular season games with 63 starts and posted career totals of 266 tackles (149 solo), 29 quarterback takedowns, one interception, 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. In four postseason games with three starts, Jordan has made 20 stops (15 solo), 2.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

Jordan opened up all 16 games in 2014 and finished with 65 stops (38 solo), 7.5 sacks, the first interception of his career, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. In 2013, he led the team with a career-high 12.5 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

The son of 13-year NFL veteran Steve Jordan, the Chandler, Ariz. native has been one of the club's most active players in the New Orleans community since coming to the Saints, participating in several community initiatives on virtually every Tuesday during the regular season.

Cameron Jordan 2014 photos

Photos of Cameron Jordan from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

