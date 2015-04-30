Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints select Clemson LB Stephone Anthony in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2015 at 03:35 PM

NFL.com review of Clemson LB Stephone Anthony (6-3, 243 LBs)

Invited to 2015 Senior Bowl. In 2014, selected first-team All-ACC and Butkus Award semifinalist. Led team in tackles with 90. Forced two fumbles and made an interception. Selected team co-captain. Demoted to backup midway through the 2012 season but came roaring back in 2013, when he was selected third-team All-ACC with 131 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Played in 13 games (three starts) as true freshman in 2011, recording 32 tackles (six for loss, two sacks). Selected North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year at Anson High School. Also played catcher on baseball team and power forward on basketball team.

2015 NFL Draft - Thursday

New Orleans Saints photos from the first day of the 2015 NFL Draft at the team's facility. Photos by Michael C. Hebert.

Advertising