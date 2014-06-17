Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson touted as possible breakout player in 2014

NFL.com is selecting 25 players to watch

Jun 17, 2014 at 12:06 AM

Khiry Robinson: 2013 Photos

Photos of New Orleans Saints RB Khiry Robinson from the 2013 season (New Orleans Saints photos)

NFL.com's Around The League is selecting 25 players it thinks will break out in 2014. New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson is listed at No. 19 by the website. You can read the entire story here but the main points reporter Chris Wesseling made were Robinson's strong efforts at the end of the 2014 season and that he "forced more missed tackles on 76 regular-season snaps than Ray Rice did on 730, per Pro Football Focus' metrics."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

