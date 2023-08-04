Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 8

2. Penning Ramps Up: Second-year left tackle Trevor Penning had what you could call a forgettable rookie season. The former Saints first round pick at No. 19 in 2022, Penning injured his left big toe in the final preseason game last year and would miss most of the season. He returned with six games remaining before suffering a Lisfranc injury on his right foot in the final game of the season against Carolina. Due to that injury, Penning was not able to participate in any offseason activities. He has been on the field since the beginning of training camp and slowly but steadily has been rounding into form. It's pretty evident now eight practices in the Saints coaches have Penning penciled in a the starting left tackle. Interesting though in Friday's practice. Penning would not only work with the first team, but also took additional reps with the second team. Penning mentioned after Friday's practice he feels much more comfortable this camp than last year when he was a wide-eyed rookie. But the real good news is that he has had no additional soreness from the Lisfranc injury and everything has checked out thus far with the trainers. During 11-on-11 drills Friday when the team was outside, Penning would have a tremendous kickout block (on which he actually fell down) pan-caking defensive end ﻿Isaiah Foskey﻿ and springing running back ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ for a huge gain on the left side. Penning would also prevent a sack from defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ on ﻿Derek Carr﻿ by forcing Granderson to the outside allowing Carr to step up in the pocket and unload a deep ball to wide receiver ﻿Chris Olave﻿, which unfortunately was a bit overthrown and incomplete.