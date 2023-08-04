Saints Alvin Kamara and Colts Chris Lammons suspended three regular season games for violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Chris Lammons of the Indianapolis Colts are suspended for their teams' first three regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the NFL announced today.
The suspensions stem from their involvement in a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas establishment.
Kamara and Lammons are eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.
Kamara will be permitted to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, September 25, following the team's Week 3 game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Lammons will be allowed to return to the Colts' active roster on Monday, September 25 following the team's Week 3 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.