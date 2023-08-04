Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Alvin Kamara and Colts Chris Lammons suspended three regular season games for violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Aug 04, 2023 at 01:38 PM
NFL PR
alvin kamara highlights 2022 week 18
Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Chris Lammons of the Indianapolis Colts are suspended for their teams' first three regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the NFL announced today.

The suspensions stem from their involvement in a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas establishment.

Kamara and Lammons are eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Kamara will be permitted to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, September 25, following the team's Week 3 game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Lammons will be allowed to return to the Colts' active roster on Monday, September 25 following the team's Week 3 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

