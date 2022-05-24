Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

May 24, 2022 at 03:59 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent TE Kahale Warring and waived DB Jack Koerner. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Warring (pronounced kah-HALL-ay WHERE-ing), 6-5, 252, was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the third round (86th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. After playing in seven games for Houston in 2020 and recording three receptions for 35 yards, he appeared in one game for Buffalo and one contest for Jacksonville in 2021.

The Sonora, Calif. native played three seasons at San Diego State (2016-18) after redshirting in 2015, earning a scholarship in 2017. As a senior in 2018, he earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors as he recorded a team-high 31 receptions for 372 yards (12.0 avg.) with a team-leading three touchdowns in 12 games with two starts. As a junior in 2017, he finished with 18 receptions for 258 yards (13.8 avg.) and a team-high three touchdowns.

