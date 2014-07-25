Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Rookie Spotlight: Tyrone Ezell

Nose tackle from Pitt loves WWE

Jul 25, 2014 at 05:45 AM

New Orleans Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon: July 25, 2014

Photos from the first practice of 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier on Friday, July 25, 2014. Photos taken by Alex Restrepo. (New Orleans Saints photos)

Rookie free agent Tyrone Ezell is a 6-foot-4, 310-pound nose tackle out of Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old grew up in Munhall, Pa., appeared in 38 games for the Panthers with 24 starts and posted career totals of 77 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks and three passes defensed. As a senior in 2013, he served as a team captain and appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts at nose tackle and posted 34 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and two passes defensed.

Ezell is the subject of today's Rookie Spotlight.

What was your first day of training camp like?

"It was new and a little nervous just being a rookie, just being real new not being here for OTAs and not knowing where everything was at just trying to figure out the groove, the rhythm of the way they do things here in New Orleans but overall I think I did pretty good for it being a first day. I felt good condition-wise so I'm just ready to keep learning and keep getting better."

How was it different from a typical practice at Pittsburgh?

"Difference here today it was just new, just trying to understand the plays and the way they do the tempo and everything but just getting off the ball and everything it felt like it was pretty much the same. It was really just the nerves and figuring out the tempo.

What's life been like at The Greenbrier?

"it's really nice. A lot of land around, a lot of beautiful sights, feel like I'm back home, not too far from Pittsburgh. So it just feels comfortable."

You grew up not too far from here in Munhall, Pa., right?

"It's pretty close, closer than New Orleans that's for sure. I feel like it's kind of home but it being West Virginia and I'm a Pitt boy it's been a little shaky.

I heard you're interested in WWE. How did that get started?

"It's always been my dream as a little kid to be a professional wrestler and then football kicked off and I'm here speaking with you right now so I'm definitely rolling with that. I figured out I was pretty good at it and I just want to go that direction right now but I'm definitely a big fan of WWE and I got a championship belt and everything, which they saw at the bowl game, and I wouldn't mind doing that if it ever came down to it."

Did you have any wrestling experience?

Three years of wrestling in high school, light heavyweight .

Who is your favorite WWE star?

All-time Goldberg but right now it's Randy Orton.

 What do you need to do to make the roster, either the 53-man or the practice squad?

"Just be on time for every meeting, show effort and just show how coachable I am and how willing to learn, ready to learn I am. That's one of the biggest things I think can help me make the 53-man roster. Just being attentive and just showing effort in everything I do."

