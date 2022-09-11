Falcons vs. Saints Live Updates - September 11, 2022 - NFL Week 1
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 1 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Sep 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Star cornerback Paulson Adebo headlines the list
New Orleans to wear home whites for season opener in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons lead the regular season series, 53-52, with the New Orleans Saints holding a 22-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006.
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022
Saints converted 9-of-13 third down attempts for a 69% conversion percentage
Allen: 'We did what we needed to do to win the game'
Jameis Winston starts at quarterback, leads team to touchdown on his only drive
He wants to play, but caution may win out