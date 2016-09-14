New Orleans Saints release RB C.J. Spiller

The New Orleans Saints have made the following roster moves, it was announced by the club today. The Saints terminated the Practice Squad contracts of FB Austin Johnson and DE Bobby Richardson and terminated the contract of RB C.J. Spiller. The team signed CB B.W. Webb. The club also added CB Taveze Calhoun and TE Jake Stoneburner to the Practice Squad. The roster moves were announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Webb, 5-11, 190, is in his fourth NFL season. He spent his first campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft (114th overall) out of William & Mary, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and played for the Tennessee Titans in 2015. The Newport News, Va. native has appeared in 35 regular season NFL contests with two starts and has posted career statistics of 34 tackles (29 solo), one interception, four passes defensed and six special teams tackles. In 2015, he was signed to the active roster from the Titans practice squad at midseason and in his first appearance for Tennessee, at New Orleans, Nov. 8, he recorded five tackles, one interception and one pass defensed in their overtime victory. In nine games, including the first two contests he started in his career, he posted a career-high 22 tackles, the pick and three passes defensed. In four years at William & Mary, he started a school-record 48 games and registered 151 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 30 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, scoring four touchdowns (two punt returns and two interception returns).

Calhoun, 6-1, 188, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as a free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, spending part of the first week of this season on the New Orleans practice squad. The Morton, Miss. native played in 50 games with 36 starts over four seasons at Mississippi State (2013-16), recording 161 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, he played the 2015 season as a college graduate after earning his degree in May, 2015 and started 11-of-12 games and finished with 39 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a team-high 10 passes defensed as the SEC's only National Football Foundation National-Scholar Athlete in 2015.