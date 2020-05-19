Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 01:06 PM

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas working out, helping out

Thomas and Todd Graves of Raising Cane's donate food to heath-care workers

Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photo-Saints-Bucs-Wk14-Michael-Thomas-120918
Jason Behnken
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Michael Thomas  has been getting it in.

The New Orleans Saints' record-setting, All-Pro receiver isn't all that keen on giving the details of where he's working out or his regimen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but his work ethic has been as much a part of his DNA as any visible trait has been.

"I'm going to always figure it out, I guess," Thomas said Tuesday, during a teleconference announcing his partnering with Raising Cane's to provide 3,000 meals to front-line workers at Ochsner Health facilities and other hospitals across southeast Louisiana.

"I'm going to be ready to play when the season comes. More than ready.

"I'm working out, though. You'll be able to tell. Everyone will be able to tell.

"I do a lot of different things I don't like to talk about. Everybody should be doing what they need to do to get ready for the season and then soon enough, we'll find out."

Last year, Thomas' preparation helped pave the way for an NFL single-season record 149 catches for a league-leading 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his third consecutive 100-plus catch season, and he has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all four seasons.

Thus, Thomas said he doesn't anticipate that he and quarterback Drew Brees will need much time to find their groove once the team reassembles. Offseason workouts were canceled and players officially are not scheduled to report until training camp.

"At the end of the day, it becomes trust," Thomas said. "Me and Drew have played a lot of football together now, we've done a lot of cool things together and I don't think we've actually slowed down doing those things, so we're excited for what's to come. We're excited for the year to start and to be able to get back out there together.

"So I think with just having that type of relationship, you're going to do the work whether somebody's watching or not. You're still going to find ways to get better, you're still going to find ways to make sure you're doing what Drew's expecting you to do. And after that, we just go out there and we compete at a high level against the opponent."

Meanwhile, Thomas decided to partner with Raising Cane's to provide meals to thousands of people. He's the latest Saints player to make such a contribution.

"Basically, it was just something on my heart," he said. "I wanted to do my part and support the front-line health-care workers who are caring for our community. Just like the role that they play in the community with the virus and along with helping people every day with issues and putting themselves at risk, I feel like they've been grinding and I just wanted to give back in some way."

Thomas said the gesture originated from his friendship with Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane's.

"I know how much New Orleans means to him," Thomas said. "I know how he's been grinding late nights just trying to keep Cane's available for the community just so people could have something to eat, some type of food. I know his passion about New Orleans that when things affect here and the place he calls home, how he likes to buckle down and try to come up with cool ways and ideas to help out the community and just have an impact.

"This time, it was just me teaming up with him wanting to be a part of that just from knowing him and knowing his passion. I just wanted to give him a helping hand, because I know he can't do it by himself."

Related Content

Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz
news

Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz

'I've been coaching for more than 20 years, he's one of those guys that you see once in a lifetime'
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

James Hurst was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina
Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams
news

Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams

'It's a winning organization. I wanted to be a part of a winning organization'
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo

Miami product has played in 65 games 
Saints 34 - Bucs 17 (W) 8-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

Transcript: Michael Thomas conference call - Tuesday, May 19

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas spoke to media about his donation with Cane's
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, veteran running back [Ty Montgomery](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/4903081b-9469-4494-a713-4fb2299acfaa).
news

Transcript: Ty Montgomery video conference call - Monday, May 18

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery speaks to media after signing with New Orleans.
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, veteran running back [Ty Montgomery](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/4903081b-9469-4494-a713-4fb2299acfaa).
news

Ty Montgomery is latest versatile addition to New Orleans Saints

'This is just a perfect opportunity for someone in my position'
Transcript: Patrick Omameh video conference call - Friday, May 15
news

Transcript: Patrick Omameh video conference call - Friday, May 15

Saints offensive lineman speaks to media after returning to New Orleans
Saints announce roster moves
news

Saints announce roster moves

Three Saints named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Top 101 players list
news

Three Saints named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Top 101 players list

Brees, Jordan, and Armstead among best NFL players from the 2010s
New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee warms up before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo )
news

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee sets sights on entrepreneurship 

'I just told myself I wanted to be an off-the-field millionaire, just without ball'

Advertising