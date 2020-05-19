New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas working out, helping out

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Michael Thomas has been getting it in.

The New Orleans Saints' record-setting, All-Pro receiver isn't all that keen on giving the details of where he's working out or his regimen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but his work ethic has been as much a part of his DNA as any visible trait has been.

"I'm going to always figure it out, I guess," Thomas said Tuesday, during a teleconference announcing his partnering with Raising Cane's to provide 3,000 meals to front-line workers at Ochsner Health facilities and other hospitals across southeast Louisiana.

"I'm going to be ready to play when the season comes. More than ready.

"I'm working out, though. You'll be able to tell. Everyone will be able to tell.

"I do a lot of different things I don't like to talk about. Everybody should be doing what they need to do to get ready for the season and then soon enough, we'll find out."

Last year, Thomas' preparation helped pave the way for an NFL single-season record 149 catches for a league-leading 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his third consecutive 100-plus catch season, and he has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all four seasons.

Thus, Thomas said he doesn't anticipate that he and quarterback Drew Brees will need much time to find their groove once the team reassembles. Offseason workouts were canceled and players officially are not scheduled to report until training camp.

"At the end of the day, it becomes trust," Thomas said. "Me and Drew have played a lot of football together now, we've done a lot of cool things together and I don't think we've actually slowed down doing those things, so we're excited for what's to come. We're excited for the year to start and to be able to get back out there together.

"So I think with just having that type of relationship, you're going to do the work whether somebody's watching or not. You're still going to find ways to get better, you're still going to find ways to make sure you're doing what Drew's expecting you to do. And after that, we just go out there and we compete at a high level against the opponent."

Meanwhile, Thomas decided to partner with Raising Cane's to provide meals to thousands of people. He's the latest Saints player to make such a contribution.

"Basically, it was just something on my heart," he said. "I wanted to do my part and support the front-line health-care workers who are caring for our community. Just like the role that they play in the community with the virus and along with helping people every day with issues and putting themselves at risk, I feel like they've been grinding and I just wanted to give back in some way."

Thomas said the gesture originated from his friendship with Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane's.

"I know how much New Orleans means to him," Thomas said. "I know how he's been grinding late nights just trying to keep Cane's available for the community just so people could have something to eat, some type of food. I know his passion about New Orleans that when things affect here and the place he calls home, how he likes to buckle down and try to come up with cool ways and ideas to help out the community and just have an impact.