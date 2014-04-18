New Orleans Saints re-sign WR Robert Meachem to a one-year deal

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has re-signed veteran free agent wide receiver Robert Meachem to a one-year contract.

Meachem is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally the club's first round draft pick (27th overall) in 2007. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound former Tennessee standout has played in 92 regular season games with 33 starts and has posted career totals of 171 receptions for 2,800 yards (16.4 avg.) with 27 touchdowns.

Spending the 2012 season in San Diego, all but 14 of the catches and two of the touchdowns have occurred in a Saints uniform. His 16.5 yards per catch average in a Saints uniform is ranked second all-time in club record books. In eight playoff games with one start for the Black and Gold, Meachem has posted 17 receptions for 293 yards (17.2 avg.) with one touchdown.

The Tulsa, Okla., native re-signed with the Saints prior to the start of the 2013 regular season. He appeared in 15 games with five starts and finished with 16 receptions for 324 yards with two touchdowns. In two postseason contests, one of which he started, he posted three receptions for 109 yards (36.3 avg.).

Meachem said signing with the Saints now should help with his preparations as he will be able to take part in the team's offseason conditioning program, OTAs and mini-camp. Plus, "this is home," he said.

Meachem said he's excited to test his skills against another veteran the Saints signed this offseason, defensive back Champ Bailey. According to Meachem, Bailey "is already a Hall of Famer."