New Orleans Saints Re-Sign K John Kasay

Kasay set Saints franchise records with 147 total points and 63 extra points in 2011

Apr 23, 2012 at 10:20 AM
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed K John Kasay to a one-year contract.  

Kasay, 5-10, 210, was originally signed by the Saints during the club's 2011 preseason, handling field goal and extra point duties for the club. The Athens, Ga. native set franchise records with 147 total points and 63 extra points. Kasay showed the trademark consistency that he has displayed throughout his career by hitting 28-of-34 field goals (82.4%), including a 26-yard game-winner in overtime at Atlanta on November 13.

Kasay, a 21-year NFL veteran, was originally a fourth round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of the University of Georgia in 1991 and played for the Carolina Panthers from 1995-2010 where he departed as the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,482 points. He's appeared in 301 career regular season games, successfully converting 461-of-563 (81.9%) field goal attempts and 587-of-598 extra point attempts with 1,970 total points. Kasay is ranked sixth in NFL record books in field goals, eighth in points scored and ninth in games played. Making at least one field goal of at least 50 yards in 18 of his 21 seasons, Kasay has 42 overall to rank second in league records.

