New Orleans Saints, Raycom Media announce partnership

New Orleans - The New Orleans Saints have announced a new multi-year agreement with Raycom Media to produce and broadcast the team's preseason games throughout the Gulf South Region. The new agreement, which begins with the 2015 preseason, calls for Raycom to broadcast the games on a network of Raycom Media owned or operated stations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The agreement extends an existing partnership between Raycom Media and WVUE Fox-8. WVUE Fox-8 is owned by Saints owner Tom Benson and is managed by Raycom Media.

"I am very pleased to make this announcement today. We have a very good working relationship with Raycom Media," Benson said. "Our preseason games are the first real introduction of our team to our fans and we are very pleased that Raycom Media will provide us an opportunity to reach so many of our fans not only in Louisiana but also throughout the Gulf South including Mississippi, Alabama and Florida."

Raycom Media President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul McTear stated, "Raycom Media has a commitment to the communities we serve through our local stations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida of providing content with a strong local appeal. We are proud to partner with one of the area's most successful sports franchises, the New Orleans Saints, and to be able to offer their preseason games. It is a great opportunity for our stations, the communities they serve and the loyal fans of the New Orleans Saints."

In addition to WVUE Fox-8 in New Orleans, other Raycom Media stations in the Gulf South Region that will carry the games are KSLA in Shreveport, KPLC in Lake Charles,, WAFB in Baton Rouge, WLBT in Jackson, Miss., WDAM in Hattiesburg, Miss., WLOX in Biloxi, Miss., and WPGX in Panama City, Fla. The Saints' 2015 preseason games will also be available in syndication to additional markets within the Gulf South Region including; Lafayette, LA, Monroe, LA, Alexandria, LA, Meridian, MS, Columbus/Tupelo, MS and Mobile, AL.