New Orleans Saints rally falls short in 30-27 loss to Baltimore Ravens

McCown was 7 of 10 for 75 yards and the one score, Griffin was 10 of 17 for 112 yards and a touchdown and third-round draft pick played the fourth quarter and was 8 of 12 for 87 yards.

On offense, star receiver Marques Colston also was given the night off as was running back C.J. Spiller. On defense, Akiem Hicks and Jairus Byrd didn't see any action. A handful of Saints players left the game with unspecified injuries.

Rookie Damian Swann had the defensive play of the night when he jumped a route to pick off Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub. Terrence Frederick also made an interception.

The Saints' two first-round draft picks, tackle Andrus Peat and linebacker Stephone Anthony, both saw action. Anthony started at middle linebacker while Peat played a lot of snaps at right tackle.

Dustin Hopkins and Zach Hocker, who are battling for the kicking job, both had good games. Both boomed their kickoffs while Hocker made a 47-yard and a 50-yard field goal and the final extra-point attempt. He also missed a field-goal attempt from 50. Hopkins didn't attempt a field goal but he made both his extra point attempts.