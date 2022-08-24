New Orleans Saints training camp observations | Wednesday, Aug. 24

2. Defense:

Again, not much of a debate here for me, it is cornerback Paulson Adebo. Thrust into the starting role by necessity last year on opening day against the Packers as a rookie, and impressed so much that he started all 17 games last season opposite Marshon Lattimore. This camp, Adebo has been a legitimate shutdown corner throughout, and with such an abundance of pass break ups from the beginning of camp (and remember, he played against the Texans and Packers) that I gave him the nickname "PBU" just a week into practices. As with Kamara on the offensive side, Adebo has been available each and every practice, gaining more and more experience and confidence with every rep. I think if he was going to critique himself, he would figure that he should've had more interceptions, but those will come as long as he is around the ball, and trust me, he's been around it for a month now. When the regular season starts in a little over two weeks, the Saints cornerback tandem of Lattimore and Adebo will instantly be one of the most talented and dangerous duos in all the NFL.