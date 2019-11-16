New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees faces off against Tampa Bay secondary

No stretch of NFL games is easy, but this thicket of games for the New Orleans Saints (7-2) is especially thorny.

When the Saints play Tampa Bay (3-6) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., it'll be the second of four consecutive NFC South Division games for New Orleans, which leads the division by two games. And the Saints didn't get off to a roaring start for the stretch – their 26-9 loss to Atlanta broke a six-game winning streak.

The best medicine for that is to get back to work, then to produce a successful outcome in the next game. Here are a few ways that might be accomplished: