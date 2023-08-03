New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha says enhancements allow Caesars Superdome to remain elite facility

The Caesars Superdome opened 48 years ago today, and remains one of the world's iconic sports and entertainment venues. While the exterior may look the same the interior has undergone significant enhancements, including the latest round of improvements that will conclude before the Caesars Superdome hosts Super Bowl LIX in 2025. But this season, many other substantial enhancements will be noticeable and enjoyed by the New Orleans Saints' fan base. Saints President Dennis Lauscha, a New Orleans native, sat down with senior writer John DeShazier to discuss the current improvements and the promising future of the Superdome.

DeShazier: Walk us through the modifications and renovations at the Caesars Superdome.

Lauscha: This is a project that we've been working on, in some respects, for 20, 25 years. We got back from Hurricane Katrina and we said we need to start looking at the long-term view of the Superdome. Obviously, we did the repairs after Katrina and we had a number of upgrades, but back then we said let's do a master plan and really make this thing magnificent. That was really where the seeds were planted for what we have today. Through the years we've been able to continue to work on the master plan and now, we're finally to a point where our fans are really going to start to see what the dream was. The dream is starting to come true.

One half of the building will be completed this year, the other half will be next year in time for the Super Bowl. Every single level is touched. For many of our fans, one of the biggest comments we heard was the concourses on the main level, the plaza level, have never been very large. We had two-thirds of the people that enter the Superdome, usually enter Gate C. When everyone enters Gate C and the concourses aren't very big, you had a lot of congestion. But the concourses are large enough now to really manage and make a person's experience a lot better. And because we have larger concourses it also meant that we were able to add concession stands with the depth and we were able to add a lot more bathrooms, particularly ladies' bathrooms. And we were able to add really good ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) seating, which is something that Dome hasn't had, or wasn't designed for in the 1970s. But everything is first-class now. So, the plaza is going to be great.

And as we move up, the club rooms are going to be best in class. Basically, in the old Superdome configuration, we took the four quadrants that were there and converted into club rooms. They weren't originally designed as club rooms. What we're going to have now is a truly designed club room, and I think it's going to be spectacular for our fans.

And as we move up to the terrace, one of the things that really bother me – I know it bothered our fans, I know it bothered the folks at ASM (Global) – was what we called "the valleys," which was the horrible areas on the terrace level which made it very difficult to get around the building. It was very cramped and really didn't have many amenities because of that design. Well, that design has been all changed and really has been upgraded. In fact, I can tell you that going back 20, 30 years, we said if we don't do anything to fix the valleys, then we shouldn't even improve this building. So finally, we have done that and I'm really excited about that component.