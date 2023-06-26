Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 4

500 LEVEL OF EAST SIDELINE, SIGNATURE BAR ON GATE C

40,000 square feet of ramps were removed on the east sideline during the last phase in 2022, and the benefits of that work will be felt for the upcoming 2023 football season. Wider concourses on all levels are even more impactful on the 100 and 500 Levels. On the 500 Level east sideline fans will enjoy a large signature bar in the middle of the concourse Gate C, and still additional room for 2 concession markets behind it. The escalators from the 400 to the 650 levels have been removed in the middle of the building, on the east sideline, and replaced with concrete providing the new floor space for such amenities. When this renovation is complete prior to the 2024 season, fans will get to their 500 level seats and above via the escalator systems in the respective quads, northeast, southeast, and northwest. There will also be two new large built-in-bars on opposite ends of the east sideline's 500 Level. The same work that created this new space for the east sideline this football season is happening on the Gate G, west sideline and that space will be ready for the 2024 Saints football season.