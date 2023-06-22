Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 3

THE ENVISION THE FUTURE PROJECT

We want to take this opportunity to update you on the extensive renovations and upgrades taking place at Caesars Superdome. These updates will enhance game day experiences and reposition the iconic building as one of the most up-to-date facilities in North America to witness NFL football, live sporting events, world-class live entertainment and other special events. The Caesars Superdome is a proven economic engine for the state of Louisiana, delivering hundreds of millions of dollars every year. The New Orleans Saints' commitment to Louisiana and the team's financial commitments to renovate the Caesars Superdome strengthened a robust partnership with the LSED and the State of Louisiana, thus paving the way to "Envision the Future."

WHY: After studying the feasibility and costs associated with building a stadium on the same downtown site, the major stakeholders determined that renovating the Caesars Superdome was the most efficient use of public and private dollars. The fan amenity- driven modernization of the 49-year-old building will preserve an iconic state asset and allow it to remain competitive and useful for decades to come at a fraction of the cost of a new stadium.

WHAT: This is a five-year project. Construction has occurred in five phases around the Saints' season and other marquee events. This project has also dealt with the extraordinary challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to work interruptions and ever-changing federal, state and local regulations.

NEW AND IMPROVED: The renovations of the interior footprint and modern vertical transportation will enhance traffic flow throughout the various concourse levels. These changes create more direct access for guests, easily providing rapid transportation throughout the building. The removal of the interior ramps on the east and west sidelines allows for expanded entry areas, giving the Caesars Superdome a more open, airy feeling. The expanded concourses will also create room to develop new and improved food and beverage services. Upgrades will be made to the current clubs and suites while adding viewing experiences found in newer stadiums. Additionally, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) patrons will have new seating opportunities, and the overall game day and event experience will be amplified for the visitor.

Architecture services are being provided by Trahan Architects. Founded by Trey Trahan, FAIA, Trahan Architects is a global firm rooted in New Orleans and founded on the belief that the mindful design of everyday spaces can elevate human experience and promote peaceful co-existence. Contractor services are being provided by Broadmoor LLC., a private, family-owned, heavy civil contractor company based in New Orleans.