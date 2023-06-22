Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 3

The New Orleans Saints are pleased to unveil the latest updates to the Envision the Future transformation of the Caesars Superdome. The five-year project is a collaborative effort between the Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District (LSED), the New Orleans Saints and the State of Louisiana, and the project continues to near its 2024 scheduled completion date. As the 2024 finish line rapidly approaches, this colossal project progresses with a team of architects, contractors, designers, and construction workers working around-the-clock to transform the fan experience and functionality of one of the most iconic venues in the world. Saints season ticket holders and their guests will be the first to experience the remarkable evolution of Caesars Superdome, while the building's global unveil will be completed in advance of the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, which will also mark the stadium's 50th anniversary.
NEW CLUB ROOMS & PREMIUM AREAS
The Caesars Superdome Club Rooms and Premium Areas have and will continue to be some of the most popular sectors of season ticket holders. Through the Envision the Future campaign the Northeast and Northwest loge clubs no longer exist and have been replaced with an East loge club named the Caesars Legends Club. This dedicated club and suite area provides access to Gate C with access to dedicated escalators and new elevators which will provide fans with a faster entry to the club and premium areas. The upgrades at the Caesars Club include much larger areas that stretch the length of the sideline with improved seating and amenities in state-of-the-art surroundings that enhance the premium ticket holder experiences.
The VIP loge level will also feature an upgraded concourse experience connecting to the new Caesars Club, as well as new premium bars, markets and concessions. New clean, comfortable and modern restroom and family rooms will adjoin the club on both sides to alleviate wait times for the rest room facilities at the busiest times of gamedays.
FOOD & BEVERAGE/RESTROOMS (to the club and premium areas)
The New Orleans Saints, in conjunction with the Caesars Superdome official food and facilities management team, Sodexo, will formally be introducing concession enhancements at Caesars Superdome at a future date. Through the Envision the Future renovation project, the partnership is excited to elevate the fan food and beverage experience throughout the entire facility with improved menu options and variety, including the introduction of cutting-edge technology that will dramatically increase the speed of service.
An important aspect of the significant investment of the Envision the Future project is the speed and availability now offered in the back-of-house, which will directly impact the ability to transport freshly made food items to all concession areas throughout the Caesars Superdome. These transportation upgrades will increase the availability to offer expanded food options throughout the building and bring fresher food items to the multitudes of food outlets on each level of the Caesars Superdome.
Additionally, 10 new grab & go markets that will provide hot and cold food options will be located throughout the Superdome on the 100, 200 and 500 levels in 2023. All markets are cashless, self-service food options for fans.
NEW TECHNOLOGY
State-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout scanners have been deployed throughout the stadium. Fans can place the items they wish to purchase on the unit where they are scanned simultaneously for quick payment, significantly increasing speed of service.
Self-Ordering
Self-ordering kiosks have been installed at select locations allowing fans to fully customize and pay for their order using touch screen technology.
Point of Sale
Caesars Superdome has been outfitted with a brand-new point of sale system, which includes touchless Apple Pay, to help speed up the ordering and payment process.
Handheld Credit Card Readers
Every single one of the in-seat vendors are equipped with handheld credit card reader technology, allowing fans to easily pay with credit
THE FAN RELOCATION PROCESS
Throughout the five-year Envision the Future campaign, some sections of Caesars Superdome were directly impacted with the removal of seats, in most cases, to enhance the ADA experience for our fans. With the addition of eight new ADA viewing decks on the 200 and 500 levels in Phase II, ADA patrons now have different levels and different price points from which to choose. In this most recent phase completed this August, there are even more ADA seating options added with ADA seats in front of both the SRO Decks in the Northwest and Northeast Quads on the 650 level. Thus giving ADA guests choices from the 100 Plaza, the 200 and 500 viewing decks in 8 corners, and soon, the 650 SRO Decks in 2 corners. Two more SRO Decks are planned for the 2024 season in the Southeast and Southwest Quad.
THE ENVISION THE FUTURE PROJECT
We want to take this opportunity to update you on the extensive renovations and upgrades taking place at Caesars Superdome. These updates will enhance game day experiences and reposition the iconic building as one of the most up-to-date facilities in North America to witness NFL football, live sporting events, world-class live entertainment and other special events. The Caesars Superdome is a proven economic engine for the state of Louisiana, delivering hundreds of millions of dollars every year. The New Orleans Saints' commitment to Louisiana and the team's financial commitments to renovate the Caesars Superdome strengthened a robust partnership with the LSED and the State of Louisiana, thus paving the way to "Envision the Future."
WHY: After studying the feasibility and costs associated with building a stadium on the same downtown site, the major stakeholders determined that renovating the Caesars Superdome was the most efficient use of public and private dollars. The fan amenity- driven modernization of the 49-year-old building will preserve an iconic state asset and allow it to remain competitive and useful for decades to come at a fraction of the cost of a new stadium.
WHAT: This is a five-year project. Construction has occurred in five phases around the Saints' season and other marquee events. This project has also dealt with the extraordinary challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to work interruptions and ever-changing federal, state and local regulations.
NEW AND IMPROVED: The renovations of the interior footprint and modern vertical transportation will enhance traffic flow throughout the various concourse levels. These changes create more direct access for guests, easily providing rapid transportation throughout the building. The removal of the interior ramps on the east and west sidelines allows for expanded entry areas, giving the Caesars Superdome a more open, airy feeling. The expanded concourses will also create room to develop new and improved food and beverage services. Upgrades will be made to the current clubs and suites while adding viewing experiences found in newer stadiums. Additionally, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) patrons will have new seating opportunities, and the overall game day and event experience will be amplified for the visitor.
Architecture services are being provided by Trahan Architects. Founded by Trey Trahan, FAIA, Trahan Architects is a global firm rooted in New Orleans and founded on the belief that the mindful design of everyday spaces can elevate human experience and promote peaceful co-existence. Contractor services are being provided by Broadmoor LLC., a private, family-owned, heavy civil contractor company based in New Orleans.
