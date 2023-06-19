Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 2

The former Miller Lite Club on the 100 level at Gate H is now a large lobby entrance with an atrium and escalator system. The same situation has taken place in the northeast corner Gate B. In the Southeast Corner, this area has also been completely gutted from 100 to 500 to make room for a third atrium (2024).

THE 200 LEVEL LEGENDS SIDELINE CLUB AND ENTRANCE:

New during the 2023 season will be a Premium Patrons Entrance at Gate C (Champions Square entrance). Here you will find escalators and new elevators that will bring guests from the ground 000 to the 400 level. The elevators on the east side for Gate C, may not be ready for the start of the football season. May want to hedge here and say new during the 2023 season.

The redevelopment of the 200 level on the East side, where the Legends Sideline Club no resides, will allow patrons to end up centrally located on the sideline. Whether you take the escalators or the elevators, as guests arrive on the 200-level east sideline, and turn and face the exterior of Caesars Superdome, they will "be inside" the Legends Sideline Club replete with televisions, many seating opportunities, different concessions and access to restrooms that anchor the club on both ends. Much like the northwest atrium and the northeast atrium, the Legends Sideline Club will all have two atriums as well with the extremely impressive and vast spaces neatly appointed and visually appealing. The new Legends Club and modern seating will create a perfect place for fans to meet, convene and hangout.

Guests will feel like they are in an entirely new space as they walk throughout the east sideline Legends Club. Along the way, bars can be found along the exterior wall. And there is always total connection between the sideline club with the concourse and their seats.

As guests move along through the club, they will find hallways that guide them back toward the inner concourses and the seating areas.

Caesars Superdome guests who have been accustomed to a one-hallway approach on the 200 level will marvel at increased space. The east sideline 200 level concourse and parallel Legends Club will have new restrooms, concessions including popular "grab-and-go" markets for food and beverages that will minimize wait times and allow guests to get back to their seats quickly.