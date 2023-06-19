Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 2

The New Orleans Saints are pleased to unveil the latest updates to the Envision the Future transformation of the Caesars Superdome. The five-year project is a collaborative effort between the Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District (LSED), the New Orleans Saints and the State of Louisiana, and the project continues to near its 2024 scheduled completion date. As the 2024 finish line rapidly approaches, this colossal project progresses with a team of architects, contractors, designers, and construction workers working around-the-clock to transform the fan experience and functionality of one of the most iconic venues in the world. Saints season ticket holders and their guests will be the first to experience the remarkable evolution of Caesars Superdome, while the building's global unveil will be completed in advance of the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, which will also mark the stadium's 50th anniversary.
BE A PART OF THE FUTURE
Sign up and be in that number for Saints season tickets when available!
THE 100 LEVEL (EAST & WEST SIDELINES):
Depth and space, two concepts that are incredibly important in professional football, are the calling cards for the 100 level sideline experiences behind our guests' seats.
The best way to visualize the new and improved concourse areas that have been recaptured through the Envision the Future campaign is to think about almost doubling the spaces in the concourses from what "used to be" to "bigger and better!"
The nearly completed east sideline is now almost twice as wide in some places along with new concession areas. With the removal of the ramps, the added space will provide a much easier flow for people in all areas including new "grab and go" markets so fans can get back to their seats without missing any of the action.
Example of new Market approach:
The former Miller Lite Club on the 100 level at Gate H is now a large lobby entrance with an atrium and escalator system. The same situation has taken place in the northeast corner Gate B. In the Southeast Corner, this area has also been completely gutted from 100 to 500 to make room for a third atrium (2024).
THE 200 LEVEL LEGENDS SIDELINE CLUB AND ENTRANCE:
New during the 2023 season will be a Premium Patrons Entrance at Gate C (Champions Square entrance). Here you will find escalators and new elevators that will bring guests from the ground 000 to the 400 level. The elevators on the east side for Gate C, may not be ready for the start of the football season. May want to hedge here and say new during the 2023 season.
The redevelopment of the 200 level on the East side, where the Legends Sideline Club no resides, will allow patrons to end up centrally located on the sideline. Whether you take the escalators or the elevators, as guests arrive on the 200-level east sideline, and turn and face the exterior of Caesars Superdome, they will "be inside" the Legends Sideline Club replete with televisions, many seating opportunities, different concessions and access to restrooms that anchor the club on both ends. Much like the northwest atrium and the northeast atrium, the Legends Sideline Club will all have two atriums as well with the extremely impressive and vast spaces neatly appointed and visually appealing. The new Legends Club and modern seating will create a perfect place for fans to meet, convene and hangout.
Guests will feel like they are in an entirely new space as they walk throughout the east sideline Legends Club. Along the way, bars can be found along the exterior wall. And there is always total connection between the sideline club with the concourse and their seats.
As guests move along through the club, they will find hallways that guide them back toward the inner concourses and the seating areas.
Caesars Superdome guests who have been accustomed to a one-hallway approach on the 200 level will marvel at increased space. The east sideline 200 level concourse and parallel Legends Club will have new restrooms, concessions including popular "grab-and-go" markets for food and beverages that will minimize wait times and allow guests to get back to their seats quickly.
Two massive restrooms (men's and women's) that are accessible from the main concourse, the seating areas, and the Legends Club, will be ready for use this football season.
THE ENVISION THE FUTURE PROJECT
We want to take this opportunity to update you on the extensive renovations and upgrades taking place at Caesars Superdome. These updates will enhance game day experiences and reposition the iconic building as one of the most up-to-date facilities in North America to witness NFL football, live sporting events, world-class live entertainment and other special events. The Caesars Superdome is a proven economic engine for the state of Louisiana, delivering hundreds of millions of dollars every year. The New Orleans Saints' commitment to Louisiana and the team's financial commitments to renovate the Caesars Superdome strengthened a robust partnership with the LSED and the State of Louisiana, thus paving the way to "Envision the Future."
WHY: After studying the feasibility and costs associated with building a stadium on the same downtown site, the major stakeholders determined that renovating the Caesars Superdome was the most efficient use of public and private dollars. The fan amenity- driven modernization of the 49-year-old building will preserve an iconic state asset and allow it to remain competitive and useful for decades to come at a fraction of the cost of a new stadium.
WHAT: This is a five-year project. Construction has occurred in five phases around the Saints' season and other marquee events. This project has also dealt with the extraordinary challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to work interruptions and ever-changing federal, state and local regulations.
NEW AND IMPROVED: The renovations of the interior footprint and modern vertical transportation will enhance traffic flow throughout the various concourse levels. These changes create more direct access for guests, easily providing rapid transportation throughout the building. The removal of the interior ramps on the east and west
sidelines allows for expanded entry areas, giving the Caesars Superdome a more open, airy feeling. The expanded concourses will also create room to develop new and improved food and beverage services. Upgrades will be made to the current clubs and suites while adding viewing experiences found in newer stadiums. Additionally, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) patrons will have new seating opportunities, and the overall game day and event experience will be amplified for the visitor.
Architecture services are being provided by Trahan Architects. Founded by Trey Trahan, FAIA, Trahan Architects is a global firm rooted in New Orleans and founded on the belief that the mindful design of everyday spaces can elevate human experience and promote peaceful co-existence. Contractor services are being provided by Broadmoor LLC., a private, family-owned, heavy civil contractor company based in New Orleans.
Helpful Links: