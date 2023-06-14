Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 1

A LOOK FORWARD

When completed prior to the 2024 football season, the Caesars Superdome project, taking place in the heart of New Orleans' Central Business District, will update the iconic multi-use building to ultra-modern standards shared by new stadiums around the world. This project is also extending the Caesars Superdome's lifespan for decades, serving as the linchpin to a 30-year lease extension for the Saints.

Most important, this project will vastly improve the gameday experience for everyone who uses the building for the scores of events it hosts, ranging from bowl games, College Football Playoff Championship Games, popular local events such as the Bayou Classic and Louisiana State High School Football Championships, Essence Festival and other headline concerts and conventions.

Regardless of the reason to gather, Caesars Superdome guests will enjoy a transformative experience once they step inside and make their way to their seats. Wider concourses will make it significantly easier to travel around the plaza, loge and terrace levels. There also will be increased and enhanced food and concession services available, headlined by a pair of 40-yard-long bars that will dominate the 100 level from 30-yard line to 30-yard line on the east and west sideline. Another one of the marquee features will be the open-air atriums that soar from the floor to the ceiling in three of the four corners of the stadium.

The four-phase project is being funded by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District along with significant funding from the Saints and the State. Construction work began in 2020 and continues to be implemented around the Saints' schedule so the team can continue to play home games in Caesars Superdome.

The east (Visitors sideline) which saw the bulk of the construction last football season will be completed during this phase and be ready for fans this 2023 football season. At the same time, workers are removing 40,000 square feet of ramps on the west (Saints sideline) in preparation to create the same amenities for the west next off season in 2024 that the east sideline fans will enjoy this season.

A LOOK BACK

Walking into Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan 9, 2023 just hours after the Saints season ended, the west exterior concourse was layered with door frames. Those "frames" were the drywall brackets that served as anchors for the temporary walls that framed the concourses throughout the 2022 season, which allowed work for Envision the Future to continue. The temporary walls quickly came down in multiple areas and new steel beams began flowing into Caesars Superdome.

The latest phase "began" primarily on the east sideline, with demolition work commencing on the 100-plaza level all the way to the 650 levels. 40,000 square feet of ramps had been removed on the east side Gate C, and so, this year the build back is creating a new experience for fans on the east sideline. At the same time this offseason, workers have been removing 40,000 square feet of ramps on the west side to open the space needed for the same amenities created on the east sideline. The 100 Plaza on the East side has been widened and new fan facing amenities have been added. The Caesars Legends Sideline Club now begins on the 200 Level East side. The concourse on the 200 east sideline loges has been updated and the east 200 level concourse is also considered to be inside the sideline Legends club. There are tunnels or hallways at each end of the concourse allowing patrons to flow freely between concessions and restrooms on the concourse and field side back to the sideline club that sits along the building's exterior wall. The Caesars Legends Sideline Club will provide guests with a much wider footprint to enjoy, a common theme that will be touched on throughout this series.

The East Sideline 300 level suites were also gutted during this phase, with the redesigned space taking full advantage of the added space by housing newer and much longer suite accommodations (think of it as a modern adaptation on a New Orleans shotgun Caesars Superdome style!). The 300 level suites on the East side have practically doubled in length, with the same exact thing happening to the West sideline suites in 2024. Without the ramps on the east side, there is also much more room on the 300 level for new restrooms and pantries for hot and cold food preparation.

Meanwhile, after taking down the temporary walls at Gate C, elevator shafts were created and many will be ready to whisk guests directly to and from the club and suite levels in rapid fashion, beginning with this season.

With the temporary walls gone on the 400-suite level, the new escalators and atriums in the corners have come into full view. The new atriums (which will serve as an entire segment unto itself in the coming days), will maximize on quite a bit of previously unused space. The new, finished looks of the atriums on the corners of the Caesars Superdome are brighter and project the feeling of spaciousness.

In the upper corners of Caesars Superdome, work is nearing completion on the standing room only decks or "SROs," on the 650 levels in the northeast and northwest corners. The new standing room only decks, in each quad and the new escalators from the 500 level to the 650 levels are set to be ready for the upcoming season. The end zone valley on 450 level at Gate A is also getting a complete makeover with steps replacing the ramps along with new concessions and restrooms. Thus, the East side will have the new amenities in place this season (August completion). The ramps on the west side will be gone by the start of this season, and the temporary walls will be in the place there allowing work to continue the west sideline during the season when feasible.

The west sideline is not without some new items to celebrated 2023 as the northwest atrium at Gate H will be complete and ready for the upcoming football season.