New Orleans Saints Postgame Notes

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT NEW YORK GIANTSSUNDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2012 ● METLIFE STADIUMSAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

*The Saints lost their third consecutive contest and fell to 5-8 on the season. The team will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday and host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7). The game will be regionally televised on FOX and kickoff is at Noon CT.

*QB Drew Breescompleted 26 of 43 passes for 354 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Brees moved out of a tie with Dan Marino (63) into sole possession of second place all-time with 64 games with over 300 yards passing.

*Brees' extended his NFL-record streak of games with 20 or more completions to 49.

*Brees now has 44,652 career passing yards as he has moved into eighth place in NFL record books past Drew Bledsoe 44,611.

*Brees surpassed the 4,000 yard mark for the season and became just the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass the mark in seven consecutive seaons.

*RB Mark Ingramcarried 13 times for 68 yards (5.2 avg.) to lead New Orleans in rushing.

*RB Darren Sproleshad five carries for 56 yards and a 13-yard touchdown, including a 34-yard rush, while also adding four catches for 28 yards and a nine-yard touchdown reception. It was the second multiple touchdown game of Sproles' Saints career, the first occurring on November 23, 2011 vs. Indianapolis.

*RB Pierre Thomascarried five times for 19 yards and also led New Orleans in receiving with seven catches for 57 yards.

*WR Marques Colstonfinished with four receptions for 61 yards.

*WR Joseph Morganhad a third quarter 62-yard reception and a fourth quarter 44-yard grab. Of his seven receptions in 2012, six have gone for distances of 80 yards, 62 yards, 48 yards, 44 yards, 38 yards and 33 yards. Morgan finished with two receptions for 106 yards (53.0) avg. with the first 100-yard game of his career.

*CB Elbert Mackreturned a first quarter pass by Giants QB Eli Manning73 yards for a touchdown, the longest interception return of his career and his second career touchdown return. It was the third interception return for a touchdown of the year by the New Orleans defense, their most since the 2009 season (9).

*S Isa Abdul-Quddusposted his first career interception in the third quarter.

*LB Curtis Lofton led the defense with nine tackles (seven solo).